Working Life: My main role is to provide pre-operative and post-operative spine care

Bríd Ní Laoire, dedicated spine nurse, Mater Private Hospital, Dublin
Working Life: My main role is to provide pre-operative and post-operative spine care

Bríd Ní Laoire, clinical spine nurse at the Mater Private. Picture: Moya Nolan

Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 06:05
Catherine Shanahan

6.20am

Morning routine goes like this: alarm, shower, decent breakfast, say goodbye to my husband Paddy, leave home in Glasnevin, head for work in the car, park up to walk the last leg along the Royal Canal to the hospital in Dorset St, where I make a beeline for the changing room to don my scrubs.

7.15am

In the changing room, I meet two health carers, Bernie and Caroline, stalwarts of Dorset St. I first met them when I was a student nurse in DCU and they were on the cleaning staff in the Mater. Now they’re carers and a great asset to the nursing team.

7.30am

I head for theatre where I meet the surgical nursing team and Prof Joseph Butler, consultant spine surgeon, who specialises in complex robotic surgery. I fill him in on any patient updates, as he splits his time between the Mater Private and Mater public. It’s very beneficial to be in theatre while he is operating because I’m better equipped to answer patient queries post-surgery. My main role is to provide pre-operative and post-operative spine care.

11am

I talk to a patient who is recovering following a lumbar discectomy, which is the removal of herniated disc material that is causing nerve compression. It’s one of the more common procedures that we do.

1pm

Between surgeries, I pop up to the ward to see how post-operative patients are faring and to organise tea and toast if they feel like eating. I have my own lunch in between, in a small tearoom, socially distanced from colleagues.

2pm

On non-surgical days, we run a clinic, where patients are assessed by Prof Butler. We have a new facility in Cherrywood where we do a lot of imaging - MRIs, X-rays, scans. Patients who attend Cherrywood can see a consultant on the same day, so it’s a more streamlined service. We also do wound reviews.

7.30pm

I throw on a podcast while walking back along the canal to my car. My job doesn’t involve shift work which means I have been able to resume my passion - playing camogie with Na Fianna, my local club in Glasnevin. Dinner may or may not be ready when I get home. My mum Áine is a great woman for homemade dinners and I reap the benefits. 

More in this section

Fish oil taken during pregnancy boosts problem-solving and concentration in children Fish oil taken during pregnancy boosts problem-solving and concentration in children
BUMBLEance co-founders honour late daughter's 16th birthday with 16th new vehicle BUMBLEance co-founders honour late daughter's 16th birthday with 16th new vehicle
This year's fidget spinner? How pop its have become the latest toy trend This year's fidget spinner? How pop its have become the latest toy trend
spinal caremater privatemater hospital
Working Life: My main role is to provide pre-operative and post-operative spine care

Is it safe for my teenager to take supplements as part of a weight training programme?

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices