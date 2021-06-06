Trishauna Archer: 'I never thought mindfulness was for me'

The past year has been busy for broadcaster Trishauna Archer. However, lockdown did provide space for the 32 year old, who works with Beat 102-103 in Waterford and with RTÉ television, to discover mindfulness and meditation for the first time.

“I've gotten really into it over the past few months. I just try to focus on my breathing for 15 minutes in the mornings or in the evenings and be at one with myself. I know that sounds cheesy but I get really anxious and I'm a massive overthinker so I find it really does help,” she says.

“I love the Calm app and I have multiple books as well. I never would have thought mindfulness was for me but I'm a total convert now.”

Trishauna was born in Jamaica, where she often visits her grandmother, and moved to Waterford at age 11. "I love going back home. The beaches and the weather and the food," she says. "But I love it here too. Whenever I'm abroad I'm always so proud to be Irish."

What shape are you in?

I'm not in the best shape but I'm happy. When I was younger I used to always think about my body and wanted it to look a certain way but then I realised that doesn't make me happy. Food, eating, and trying to enjoy life does. I try not to focus too much on how my body looks anymore.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I drink a lot of water. I have a litre-sized bottle that I carry around with me everywhere. If I don't drink enough I can really feel it.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Rowntrees watermelon ice lollies. They are addictive. I'm also binge-watching Made In Chelsea at the moment. Over lockdown, I forced my boyfriend to watch a few episodes and we've been watching all the old seasons since.

What would keep you awake at night?

Overthinking and worrying about the state of the world. I hear all about the awful things happening in the world at work so I have to try and shut off before bed.

How do you relax?

MIND MATTERS: Trishauna Archer has discovered a love of meditation in lockdown.

Mindfulness and meditation. I also spend way too much time playing games on my phone. We were talking about them on air the other day and I was so ashamed to admit how much I spend on Gardenscapes.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Katie Taylor and Serena Williams. Katie has shown young girls in this country that they can be strong, smart, and courageous and Serena just exudes confidence. Everything I think a woman should be is embodied in her. She's a superwoman.

What’s your favourite smell?

I love sweet smells, like cotton candy and Jean Paul Gaultier's Classique perfume.

When is the last time you cried?

When I got the call to say that I was going to present the Today show. I played cool on the phone but as soon as I got off I bawled my eyes out. I just couldn't believe it.

What traits do you least like in others?

Insincerity and selfishness. I believe that if people were more selfless the world would be a much better place.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I always overestimate the amount of time I have. No matter where I am going I will always wake up early and have plenty of time ahead of me but somehow I just won't get there on time.

Do you pray?

I don't go to church anymore but I do put aside time to pray most days. I'm a very spiritual person. I don't know if there is an overarching God per se but I think there is something there. I don't think we're just on this planet roaming aimlessly.

What would cheer up your day?

A good laugh. I have the silliest sense of humour. Myself and my boyfriend send each other memes all day and they crack me up.

What quote inspires you most?

"Good things do not come to people who deserve them or to those who wait. Good things come to those who show up and are prepared, aware, and confident enough to take opportunities when they arrive.” I've lived long enough to know that you can't just wait around for things to happen, you have to put in the work.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Kingston, Jamaica. It's my happy place.