Working Life: 'The best thing she can do for her health is quit smoking' 

8am

A 10-minute yoga stretch, porridge and a cup of tea get me off to a good start. Once showered and dressed, I log onto my laptop for a day of working from home.

9am

The first task is to respond to emails and check my schedule. An important part of my work in health promotion is based around tobacco and helping people to quit smoking. Today I’ve smoking cessation phone appointments with clients and a team meeting.

11am

It’s nice to catch up with the team online. I share the outcome of a recent training I delivered to staff called ‘Making Every Contact Count’ – a programme aimed towards up-skilling health professionals to support patients make healthier lifestyle choices. I discuss how the transition from delivering this face-to-face training to an online platform has worked well (despite some initial technical difficulties!).

12 noon

I call a 60-year-old client, referred by her GP, who has COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). I advise that the best thing she can do for her health is quit smoking. She’s a long-term smoker and is nervous about managing withdrawals.

We discuss her current smoking pattern and triggers, assess her nicotine dependence score, look at a plan for quitting and talk through the various stop smoking medications.

I reassure her that I will support her every step of the way and she sets a quit date. Research shows that by using one-to-one behavioural support and stop smoking medication, smokers are four times more likely to quit.

1pm

Sandwich and fruit for lunch, and a quick stroll around St Stephen’s Green, Dublin.

3pm

I check in with a client who has quit. She’s feeling motivated to remain smokefree and has lots more energy. I advise her that World No Tobacco Day is approaching on May 31 and she is delighted to have quit before the big day. Following this, I prepare a presentation on smoking cessation for a local Pulmonary Rehabilitation group that provides exercise and education to adults with long-term lung conditions.

6pm

After dinner, I go for a run, call my friend for a catch up, relax with Netflix and then it’s bedtime.