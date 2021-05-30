Shape I'm In: 'I came out of lockdown a lot leaner and mentally stronger'

Record-breaking swimmer Shane Ryan is coming out of lockdown stronger than ever, after spending the past few months focusing on the Tokyo Olympics.

"The only time we had to stop training was in the first lockdown but we were out of the water for three months. It was the longest I've ever been out of the water. I also live by myself so that was quite difficult,” he says.

"I got through it though. I worked out for four hours every day and tried to have a really good attitude and routine. I came out a lot leaner and mentally stronger."

This summer will mark the second time the 27 year old will represent Ireland in the Olympic Games. In 2016, he made it to the semi-finals of the games with a personal best in the 100m backstroke. In 2018, he took home bronze at the World Short Course Championships. Last weekend, he was also part of the men's relay team that set new national records at the European Aquatic Championships.

"It’s the first time in Irish history where we have multiple relays on the verge of qualifying and we could be sending the biggest team to the Olympics. It's really cool.”

Ryan grew up in Philadelphia, where he was a 16-time, All-American swimmer and a member of the US National Junior Team. He moved to Ireland when he finished college. His father is originally from Portarlington and has a lot of family living in Laois.

"I wasn't able to go home to the US for a year because of the pandemic. I got to go back at Christmas for a week but I couldn't stay longer because of swimming. The gyms and indoor pools were shut there so I was swimming outside in a heated pool when it was minus three degrees," he says.

"My dad is one of ten so I have a huge family in Ireland. All of my aunts and uncles still live in Portarlington. I also just moved to Castleknock and I'm still living by myself but I can go out and see my girlfriend in Howth now that restrictions have eased which makes a big difference."

Shane Ryan competes in the 100 metre freestyle on day five of the Irish National Swimming Team Trials at Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre in the Sport Ireland Campus, Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

What shape are you in?

I'm actually in really good shape at the moment. I'm six feet six inches tall and weigh about 93kg as of now. I'm strong in the gym and moving really well in the water.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I have little cheat meals but I make sure to get my vegetables in. I have a big head of broccoli every other night. All I do is steam it and put a little bit of parmesan cheese on top.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Garlic cheese chips. There's nothing like it.

What would keep you awake at night?

Overthinking. I care a lot about what I do. If I don't have a good practice I'll get trapped in my own mind. It can be quite frustrating to get out of.

How do you relax?

I love to go out and play golf, I find it really relaxing. I also love to just chill out and watch movies.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Michael Phelps and Michael Jordan. They both have a whole different mentality.

What’s your favourite smell?

My mom's cooking or the smell of the clothes when she brings them in from hanging outside.

When is the last time you cried?

I teared up a bit when I found out I was nominated for the Olympics. That was big because it has been four years of training, plus the pandemic. I sacrificed a lot, as did my coaches and the people who helped me through. It all paid off though.

What traits do you least like in others?

When people are really nice to your face but turn around and talk badly about you.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I'm a people pleaser. I love to make everyone happy but sometimes I get caught up in that and don't think about myself first.

Do you pray?

My mom raised me as a Catholic but I don't pray often. Every now and then when I need a little help I'll say a small prayer.

What would cheer up your day?

Having a good practice, seeing my family, or seeing my girlfriend.

What quote inspires you most?

"Going in one more round when you don't think you can - that's what makes all the difference in your life". It's from Rocky Balboa.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

We have a little summer house on the bay in New Jersey called the Grassy Sound. It's 100 years old and the water comes underneath it. Our family has been going there for years. It's just gorgeous.