Working Life: I am fortunate to work with a proactive and extremely capable team

7am

After grabbing a coffee, I make the kids’ lunches while my wife Sarah gets the three of them ready for school. I make a few quick phone calls and get into CUH around 8am where I respond to emails. It’s very busy with the National Programme in Respiratory at the moment, we have just launched a new video-based pulmonary rehabilitation education support programme that’s available online for COPD and asthma patients at HSE.ie.

8.30am

I go to the CUH patient handover meeting and take over the care of patients

admitted last night with a respiratory issue. Thankfully, none of them has Covid-19.

9am

I sit down with my clinical team and we discuss our patients before doing a ward

round.

12 noon

I have a Zoom call with colleagues and relevant stakeholders to discuss the national rollout of an automated method of measuring a patient’s respiratory rate.

1.30pm

I go to the secretary’s office to sign off patient results, answer queries and go through patient referrals, before starting my weekly bronchoscopy list.

4.30pm

Another Zoom call. We are working on the development of integrated care services, pulmonary rehabilitation programmes, a National COPD document and model of care for asthma. The programme has been closely involved in the national response to Covid-19 and the development of treatment pathways and guidelines. I am fortunate to work with a proactive and extremely capable team.

5pm

I meet the clinical team to go through the patients again, especially the test results from today. Afterwards, I do more work on the national programme and I send an email to our CEO and clinical director looking for a nurse to support pulmonary hypertension care in CUH.

6.30pm

At home I catch up with family, before the most important conversation of the day with coaches and mentors for Valley Rovers under-12 boys hurling and football, to plan our return to training and dominance of the Cork juvenile GAA scene!

8pm

Sarah goes for a walk. I put the two youngest to bed. The eldest (age 11) is watching yet another Marvel movie. Discussion about appropriate bedtime on week nights ensues.

9.30pm

I sit down for a chat with Sarah, and watch some TV.