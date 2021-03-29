Working Life: No matter where you end up in medicine, you never stop being a student

6.30am

Despite being on call overnight, I’ve had an uninterrupted night’s sleep, which is delightful. I’m a nephrologist in CUH - a specialist in the medical management of kidney disease. However, for the last 10 years, I’ve been seconded to University College Cork to direct its HRB Clinical Research Facility, which is based in the Mercy University Hospital but supports clinical research throughout the South/Southwest Hospital Group.

8am

My workday kicks off with a WHO Solidarity Ireland Trial meeting. The trial involves nine university-affiliated hospitals around the country and is investigating therapies for Covid-19. It’s sponsored by the Department of Health, funded by the Health Research Board and hosted by UCC. If nothing else, Covid-19 has demonstrated the absolute need for high-quality evidence from trials like Solidarity.

9am

We meet with our director of operations to discuss progress of CRF-C activities, and at 9.30am we attend our monthly quality and safety meeting. We review several minor issues that occurred in the last month. None are particularly consequential, but all are examined to see how they arose and what steps to take to prevent their recurrence. Given the importance and implications of conducting human trials, this level of rigour is critical.

2pm

I meet with Dr Juan Trujillo, a consultant paediatric allergist at UCC’s INFANT Centre, which is supporting on a series of commercial trials investigating new therapies for peanut allergies. The paediatrician is developing an investigator-initiated trial to further this work. The outstanding challenge here, as in most cases, is available funding, which is substantially lower in Ireland than in most European countries.

3.30pm

I also chair the senior management team of HRB CRCI, a national network of university-affiliated clinical research facilities/centres. We are in the midst of our re-funding application for the next three years and discuss how to reconfigure our budget and activities in keeping with a recent international review.

5pm

It’s Friday and I’m done shortly after 5pm. I catch up with my wife Paula and two children, Fiona and Colin. I will pick up again on Sunday, late evening, for two to three hours to prepare for next week and more recently to work on the master's degree that I am undertaking with UCC’s Irish Management Institute, which has been extremely useful. It seems no matter where you end up in medicine, you never stop being a student and there’s always homework to be done.