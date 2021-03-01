Working Life: I tend to work in blocks of two to three hours 

7am

I am a creature of habit so most days get underway with a sunrise walk along the coast in Sutton.

8am

After a bowl of Special K, I review my to-do list and close out anything from the previous day. I generally have my day quite organised, and tend to work in blocks of two to three hours per item on my list, whether that be my review of the relevant CF and exercise literature, working on a paper for submission, or writing a chapter for my PhD. Today, I am finishing a chapter investigating perceptions of physical activity from the point of view of an individual with CF, one of the most important and interesting studies in my research.

11am

I usually take a break, which consists of tea and a catch up with my family. I've been living at home since Covid-19 hit.

11.30am

I return to work, picking up my next task which focuses on fine-tuning the methodology write-up for our home-based exercise trial for people with CF.

DCU ran the trial last summer and we are still analysing data and writing it up. Participants used a Fitbit to track steps and active minutes and logged their daily exercise in an online diary which I could view. The programme wasn’t too heavily impacted by Covid as it was home-based. Those who took part said that having the exercise as an outlet during lockdown really benefited them during the tough periods in self-isolation.

2pm

Following lunch, and a brisk walk around the block, I have a weekly touchpoint with my supervisors where we review and digest the previous week’s work and collate an action list for the coming week.

Currently, we are focusing on closing out the PhD, which is part-funded by Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.*

7pm

I usually break for a walk and to help in the kitchen with dinner preparations, and try my best to get out for a run, to unwind and get some fresh air.