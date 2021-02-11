Why double-masking or knotting your mask is actually a good idea

New research suggests wearing two masks at once can better protect the wearer and those around them from Covid-19 infection. Here's how to master the double-masking and knotting techniques
Should you wear two masks out in public? A recent study by the CDC in the US suggests it could better protect you during the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you’ve ever wondered if you should be wearing two face masks to protect yourself during the pandemic, it turns out your instincts might have been correct.

New research from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows ‘double-masking’ can significantly improve protection, blocking 92.5% of potentially infectious particles from escaping by creating a tighter fit and eliminating leakage.

"These experimental data reinforce CDC's prior guidance that everyone two years of age or older should wear a mask when in public and around others in the home not living with you," Dr Rochelle Walensky, CDC’s Director, told a White House briefing.

"We continue to recommend that masks should have two or more layers, completely cover your nose and mouth, and fit snugly against your nose and the sides of your face.” 

They also found ‘knotting’ a mask can improve the overall performance of medical procedure masks.

The research comes one week after the US’s top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, recommended the public consider double-masking.

“There’s nothing wrong with people wearing two masks,” Dr Fauci said at a press briefing. “I often myself wear two masks.” 

The CDC study only compared the effects of a surgical mask with a cloth mask did not examine two surgical masks or two cloth masks, and the study looked at only one type of cloth mask. In addition, it found the technique of double-masking did not work as effectively on men with beards and facial hair, as this can interfere with masks, or on children, whose faces are smaller.

The CDC’s findings highlight the importance of how a well-fitting mask performs better and reduces exposure to infected particles.

Dr John Brooks, chief medical officer of the CDC's Covid-19 response, worked on the study and told CNN the findings should be seen as "new information for consumers to help them really take control of their risk. If you're going to wear a mask, consider what you can do to make sure that it fits well to improve its performance."

How to double-mask 

Two masks might be better than one, particularly when they're worn like this.

Disposable masks, such as the common blue surgical masks, often don’t fit snugly, allowing unfiltered air to escape.

By placing a fitted cloth mask to secure the loose medical mask in place, the wearer can prevent unfiltered air and particles being leaked, better protecting the wearer and those around them. The wearer should ensure the masks fir the face as tightly as possible.

How to knot your mask 

Tying knots in the ear loops of surgical masks can improve the mask's performance and keep you and those around you safer.

Fold your mask edges inward and tie a knot on the ear loop strings where they meet mask fabric. This flattens the excess fabric and reduces the gap on either side of the face.

A knotted medical mask can block 63% of particles from escaping, while an unknotted mask blocks only 42% of particles, according to the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 

More mask hacks

More than half of the Irish population wear spectacles so many of us are struggling with foggy lenses while wearing masks. Picture: iStock

If you’re looking to upgrade your mask-wearing, we’ve rounded up some tips and eye-catching mask options to keep you safe and stylish. Check them out here.

