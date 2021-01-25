Working Life: Cataract surgery is the most common procedure worldwide

Dr Arthur Cummings, consultant ophthalmologist, Wellington Eye Clinic, Dublin
Working Life: Cataract surgery is the most common procedure worldwide

Dr Arthur Cummings, consultant ophthalmologist, Wellington Eye Clinic, Dublin.

Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 06:00
Catherine Shanahan

6.15am

I work out straight after getting up. Previously I had CNN in the background, but now it’s YouTube videos, anything from quantum physics, neuroscience, new cars or whatever’s interesting. I leave home at 7.10am for a 20-minute commute to Sandyford. 

7.30am

As it’s Thursday, my day is mixed, starting with surgery in the Beacon Hospital. I do intraocular surgery there. My first patient this morning wants to see better, but he is not a good candidate for laser surgery, so I am implanting a lens without removing his natural lens. It’s an implantable contact lens and provides a solution for a wide range of prescriptions.

10.30am

The next patient has fuzzy vision because of a cataract. Her eyesight is foggy and new glasses have not helped. I remove her natural lens, which is cloudy, and replace it with a clear artificial lens. Cataract surgery is the most common procedure worldwide.

1pm

My Beacon list finished, I make the one-minute walk across campus to the Wellington Eye Clinic to have a bite to eat and continue the afternoon’s work. I catch up with the clinic managers. We enjoy a strong team ethos at the WEC.

1.30pm

I do a corneal cross-linking procedure for a patient with keratoconus, a cornea condition affecting about one in 2,000 people that causes a bulge in the front window of the eye. Previously, patients may have required a cornea transplant but now, we can do cross-linking, which stabilises the cornea.

2pm

Some patients are in clinic for assessment of their suitability for vision correction surgery. The type of treatment advised depends on multiple factors and it’s my job to determine the best procedure for each patient.

4.30pm

LASIK and PRK are laser methods of vision correction and are alternatives to glasses or contact lenses. These surgeries take 10 minutes per eye. I treat a patient every half hour on today’s surgery list. Because of Covid-19, we’re ensuring patients are spaced apart in the clinic.

7.30pm

Many evenings involve calls to the US where I’m involved in studies and advisory boards. Then it’s Netflix or a video call with our children and granddaughter after a nice meal with my wife. Pre-Covid, I enjoyed golf and travel.

