Shape I'm In: Max Kaye, presenter of Gamer Mode

It's a rarely-challenged assumption that all young people are into gaming. But 17-year-old Max Kaye, one of the presenters of RTÉ’s Gamer Mode, doesn’t even own a console.

“It’s mad for someone my age not to have one,” says the upbeat Dubliner.

“Even the producers of the show were amazed that I didn’t play games.

“The most gaming I’ve ever done was back when we had a Wii and used to play Mario Kart. And I’d be a fan of retro games, like Pac-Man or Space Invaders.”

His one true “passion” is music — he’s been playing the drums for 11 years and has formed a thrash metal band, Breviary.

Drumming is “one hundred per cent” his ideal form of relaxation. “I like a lot of heavy metal music and it’s crazy because it’s so energetic and physical, but afterwards there’s a sense of catharsis — you feel so much better.”

What shape are you in?

I'd say I'm in fairly decent shape. In the first lockdown, my father and I started doing one of those home workout plans - The Insanity Challenge - a solid hour every day. We found it incredible. We're both so much fitter afterwards.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

A lot of home-cooked meals. My mother is a great cook. And I drink a lot of water. I've never felt that I need to look at a diet. I suppose everything in moderation.

What are your guilty pleasures?

I am a fan of chocolate milk. My father and I bake a lot. And it's very very hard to leave a lemon drizzle cake there when you've baked it.

And I'd murder dominoes whenever the opportunity arose - I'm a big fan of the meaty one.

What would keep you awake at night?

Snapchat. Someone texts you and it lights up your screen and it's just the addiction of it. But only during the weekends.

Who are your sporting heroes?

I wouldn't be a mad sports fan but I used to do karate, and there was one particular sensei that used to come over to Ireland, Steve Ubl. He’d give seminars and he'd move with such speed but gracefully. My own sensei Scott Langley would also have been a real inspiration.

What's your favourite smell?

Teabags fresh out of the box. I like to sit down every night in front of the television just to relax with a cup of tea and maybe an odd Jaffa Cake or Hob Nob.

Is there anything you'd like to change about your appearance?

I'm fairly happy with the way I am at the moment. If there was one thing, maybe I'd like to have hair like Matt Berry who stars in The Toast of London. He's got wavy dark hair with a white streak.

When was the last time you cried?

When Guns N' Roses played at Slane Castle in 2017. My father and I had gold circle tickets but when we went up to the front gates we realised there was a misprint on them and they wouldn't scan. Once [the staff] saw how upset I was, they reprinted the tickets straight away and we were able to get in.

What traits do you least like in others?

A lack of a sense of humour. Another one is when people are really loud eaters. I can't stand it.

What traits do you least like in yourself?

Probably talking about music and drumming too much.

Do you pray?

No, I wouldn't be a big prayer.

What would cheer up your day?

If concerts were back on. I love the atmosphere. It's one of my favourite things to do even at birthdays. Instead of a present, I’d ask: 'Can I get a Ticketmaster voucher?'. Another thing I love is watching Back to the Future - I'm a huge fan.

What quote inspires you the most?

It's one by Samuel Beckett: 'Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better’.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

The Medina in Marrakesh, Morocco. My family — I’ve an older brother aged 25 — and I have gone there on holidays a couple of times. I absolutely love it. It’s just the sense of madness and chaos about it. It’s a little bit intimidating, but it’s wonderful at the same time.

Gamer Mode airs on RTÉ2, Saturday, December 19, 10.30am and Sunday, December 20, 12 noon