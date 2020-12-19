Shape I'm In: Max Kaye, presenter of Gamer Mode

“It’s mad for someone my age not to have one,” says the upbeat Dubliner.
“Even the producers of the show were amazed that I didn’t play games.
“The most gaming I’ve ever done was back when we had a Wii and used to play Mario Kart. And I’d be a fan of retro games, like Pac-Man or Space Invaders.”
His one true “passion” is music — he’s been playing the drums for 11 years and has formed a thrash metal band, Breviary.
Drumming is “one hundred per cent” his ideal form of relaxation. “I like a lot of heavy metal music and it’s crazy because it’s so energetic and physical, but afterwards there’s a sense of catharsis — you feel so much better.”
What shape are you in?
I'd say I'm in fairly decent shape. In the first lockdown, my father and I started doing one of those home workout plans - The Insanity Challenge - a solid hour every day. We found it incredible. We're both so much fitter afterwards.
A lot of home-cooked meals. My mother is a great cook. And I drink a lot of water. I've never felt that I need to look at a diet. I suppose everything in moderation.
I am a fan of chocolate milk. My father and I bake a lot. And it's very very hard to leave a lemon drizzle cake there when you've baked it.
And I'd murder dominoes whenever the opportunity arose - I'm a big fan of the meaty one.
Snapchat. Someone texts you and it lights up your screen and it's just the addiction of it. But only during the weekends.
I wouldn't be a mad sports fan but I used to do karate, and there was one particular sensei that used to come over to Ireland, Steve Ubl. He’d give seminars and he'd move with such speed but gracefully. My own sensei Scott Langley would also have been a real inspiration.
Teabags fresh out of the box. I like to sit down every night in front of the television just to relax with a cup of tea and maybe an odd Jaffa Cake or Hob Nob.
I'm fairly happy with the way I am at the moment. If there was one thing, maybe I'd like to have hair like Matt Berry who stars in. He's got wavy dark hair with a white streak.
When Guns N' Roses played at Slane Castle in 2017. My father and I had gold circle tickets but when we went up to the front gates we realised there was a misprint on them and they wouldn't scan. Once [the staff] saw how upset I was, they reprinted the tickets straight away and we were able to get in.
A lack of a sense of humour. Another one is when people are really loud eaters. I can't stand it.
Probably talking about music and drumming too much.
No, I wouldn't be a big prayer.
If concerts were back on. I love the atmosphere. It's one of my favourite things to do even at birthdays. Instead of a present, I’d ask: 'Can I get a Ticketmaster voucher?'. Another thing I love is watchingI'm a huge fan.
It's one by Samuel Beckett: 'Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better’.
The Medina in Marrakesh, Morocco. My family — I’ve an older brother aged 25 — and I have gone there on holidays a couple of times. I absolutely love it. It’s just the sense of madness and chaos about it. It’s a little bit intimidating, but it’s wonderful at the same time.