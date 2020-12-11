Now you can have your own 'A Hug for You' heart from Toy Show star Adam King

A six-year-old Cork boy touched all of our hearts on last month's Late Late Toy Show with his bright eyes, happy smile and his now-iconic handmade heart sign offering virtual hugs from a social distance.

Adam King from Cork lifted the country's spirits and highlighted Ireland's true heroes, like the Temple Street porter John Doyle, described on the show as "the nicest hospital porter in Ireland" as he emerged to surprise Adam.

Later, it was revealed Adam told the Late Late Toy Show team that CUH nurse Marie McSweeney was one of his top three celebrities.

“He’s been coming into us for his treatments since he was very small, he’s cute as a button,” Marie says over the phone in between performing procedures in CUH’s Seahorse ward. “He has the biggest eyes, they just light up, and he has a lovely infectious smile. He’s full of fun.”

Adam's kindness and generosity have only grown since his appearance on national television, and now the space-mad six year old is sharing his heart for a good cause.

Adam's 'A Hug for You' sign is now available to print off and share with your loved ones and everyone you meet, just as Adam proudly held his aloft on the Late Late Toy Show.

His parents, Fiona and David, told Feelgood that the support of the staff in CUH and Temple Street makes a huge difference to the entire family.

"They are just amazing. They’re like Adam’s second family, he really looks forward to going to the hospital to visit Marie and the rest of the staff. And they’re a support to us as well," David says.

If you choose to download Adam's 'A Hug for you' heart, please consider making a voluntary donation to CUH here and Temple Street Children's Hospital here.

To download a PDF version please click here.

Note: Adam's virtual hug remains the intellectual property of Adam King and the King family. This version of Adam's Virtual Hug has been used under license agreement with The Irish Examiner, solely for the readership of the Irish Examiner. Reproduction or recreation of the image for commercial gain or other is prohibited. For licencing queries please contact CadencePR through info@cadencepr.ie