'In difficult times we meet heroes': The normal people who fundraise for CUH

While it has been an extremely difficult year for charities across the country — Cork University Hospital (CUH) Charity saw 90% of their major fundraising events cancelled — CEO Michael Nason says it has also been a year when some extraordinary and wonderful things happened and it has been incredible to witness how creative and thoughtful people have been.

“It is true that even in difficult times we meet heroes and we certainly met plenty of those this year”.

During Covid-19 we saw fundraising Zoom events, running, cycling, walking, cooking and talent competitions, virtual hair-cuts, virtual tractor runs, household challenges. Eight-year-old Oliver Lynch from Ballincollig has cerebral palsy and epilepsy but this did not stop him from walking 5,000 metres with his walking frame to raise money for the Children’s Unit at CUH.

Oliver raised €37,000 for three charities — CUH Charity (Oliver attends CUH for his epilepsy treatment and care), Enable Ireland and Dogs for the Disabled. President Michael D. Higgins wrote him a personal letter to say how proud he was to hear of young people like Oliver who are kind, thoughtful and determined to do good for others.

Michael Nason says that CUH's share of the money will be used to upgrade a telemetry room where children with epilepsy like Oliver are monitored (some 600 children with epilepsy attend CUH Unit).

“These children spend a lot of time in this room so we plan to sound-proof it and put some entertainment in there. And we will put a plaque up outside the room to honour Oliver’s fundraising effort as a special ‘thank you’ from the charity and the staff”.

(front left) Peter O'Mahony, Munster and Ireland Rugby player with Gerry O'Dwyer, Chief Executive South/South West Hospital Group and Michael Nason, CEO Cork University Hospital Charity. Picture: Larry Cummins

Fundraising has always been a huge part of CUH Paediatrics, says Nason. Every year businesses, sports personalities, schools, communities, families and individuals come together to raise funds.

“What is important to us is that we show our donors where the funds are spent and tell them about the difference their fundraising efforts make and the kinds of equipment we purchase”.

Over 40,000 children attend CUH annually. The hospital is one of the busiest in the country, serving a catchment area of some one million people. Because the hospital is a specialist centre for children with a wide range of illnesses, including cystic fibrosis, diabetes, neurology, respiratory, disability, heart defects and epilepsy to name but a few, Michael says there is always a list of new equipment and areas to be improved to continue to make it an even better experience for our children.

Technology is constantly improving and we see a need to continue to try to support our amazing doctors, nurses and dedicated staff with the very best equipment.

Up to 95% of the CUH’s young patients receive all their treatment on-site, without requiring referral to the Dublin Children’s Hospitals. The Children’s Unit runs 30 outpatient clinics, one-day ward and two inpatient areas.

Earlier this year, according to Nason, €65,000 of CUH Charity funds were used to purchase a Video Telemetry machine for epilepsy diagnosis and management, €80,000 was spent on an ECHO machine to diagnose congenital heart disease and €75,000 was used to purchase leading Speech and Language Therapy equipment to assist in the development of therapy and treatment plans for children with swallowing difficulties.

While we await a planning application for a new children’s hospital for the region, Nason says the CUH Charity will be actively engaging with fundraising initiatives across the community to ensure CUH Children’s Unit is equipped to the highest international standards. Currently, the priority is on raising funds for a dedicated Emergency Department Children’s Unit, a new X-ray machine, the funding of a dedicated Children’s Operating Theatre and revamping the Puffin Ward in the Children’s Unit.

The Seahorse children’s outpatient and day ward facility incorporates a CF gym, a dedicated CF and diabetes review rooms and a Koala room for children with autism, as well as a 12-day ward and outpatient clinic space. Over 30% of this out-patient facility Michael said was funded by charitable donations.

The team point out that every donation, no matter how big or small, will help to support the provision of lifesaving and life-changing equipment, facilities and services at CUH.

Every euro makes a difference and this is why five-year-old Jackson McCarthy recently wrote and illustrated his own children’s Christmas storybook ‘Santa’s Toy’ to raise funds for CUH Children’s Unit where his little sister, Abby, spent a few weeks as a baby when she was unwell. Jackson said designing the book was his favourite part. It can be bought from Supervalu Glanmire for €3.

Geraldine O'Neill from Fitzpatrick's shop in Glounthane with her children's activity book in aid of the children's unit at CUH.

Mother and daughter duo Geraldine and Kerri O’Neill of Fitzpatrick’s Shop, Glounthaune created a children’s activity book entitled ‘My Creativity Book’ — aimed at being a keepsake for children to look back on how they spent their time during Covid-19 and acknowledging and honouring their contribution in how, by staying at home, they kept everyone safe. Funds raised from the sale of the book will go to the Children’s Unit at CUH.

Michael said iPads donated by Apple in Cork during lockdown helped consultants treat patients and helped facilitate patient and family communications. Apple also developed an Irish Consultant’s iPad app — the Triage app — to help treat patients during lockdown. The benefits of the Triage app, Michael said, led to the hospital setting up a think tank with really exciting results showing how technology can play a future role in the improvement of clinician-patient engagement going forward.

CUH Charity’s ambassador Peter O’Mahony regularly visits the Children’s Unit — “he cares about making a difference and helping to have the best equipment and facilities available for the children of Munster. Individuals and companies in our community really care about each other and despite the incredible pressures Covid-19 is putting on everyone people are very generous with their time and financial support — together we can change and safe lives”.

How you can help

Donate: every donation, no matter how big or small, will help to support the provision of lifesaving and life-changing equipment, facilities and services at the Children’s Unit.

Fundraise: the charity is amazed by the creative new ideas that come their way, especially during Covid-19. Contact them with your fundraising ideas and they will be happy to support you in any way they can.

Monthly Gifts: become a friend of CUH Charity by making a monthly donation.

Partner with CUH Charity: your company will be supporting the enhancement and growth of the expert level of care provided by the Children’s Unit. CUH Charity are delighted to collaborate on projects that best fit with your company and inspire and engage staff and customers.

Leave a Legacy: a gift to Cork University Hospital Charity in your will is a gift to future generations.

Phone: 021 4234529 Email: info@cuhcharity.ie Post: CUH Charity, Room 8, Main Concourse, Cork University Hospital, Wilton, Cork.