Working Life: 'I start the day with a yoga session before I head to my home office in my attic'

Kate O’Connor, self-management support co-ordinator for long-term health conditions, HSE South East

6.30am

I start the day with a 20-minute yoga session before I head to my home office in my attic. I’m excited today to promote the COPD Support Ireland virtual wellness conference 'Living well with COPD in a COVID world', on Saturday, November 21. People with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as chronic bronchitis or emphysema) their families and carers, can register for the conference, free of charge at www.copd.ie

7.45am

My husband gets our three kids up, and I have breakfast with them before returning to the attic. Pre Covid-19, I travelled around the South East supporting and promoting self-management programmes for long-term health conditions. Now, most of my work is online. I miss the pre-Covid networking opportunities and the human contact, but it has provided new opportunities.

10am

I meet online with respiratory teams, COPD Ireland and peer leaders from COPD support groups in the South East. Since September these support groups are meeting online for weekly exercise, education and a chance to connect with others.

11.30am

I work on my conference presentation with my co-presenter Michael Drohan who is living with COPD. We will be highlighting the challenges of self-managing COPD during Covid-19 and some of the supports available.

1pm

Soup for lunch. My background is a dietitian, so regular meals are an essential part of my own self-management.

1.30pm

I phone into a primary care team meeting in Waterford to update GPs and public health nurses on self-management supports for long-term health conditions

2pm

I manage our Sláintecare-funded Living Well programme. It’s a free six-week group self-management programme for adults with long-term health conditions. This afternoon I talk online with my colleagues across the country. We review webpage content on www.hse.ie/selfmanagementsupport and www.hse.ie/LivingWell

4pm

Kids home from school, it's time for homework, dinner.

5.30pm

I log onto a Living Well programme that is starting this evening to provide technical support for any participants requiring assistance to get online. Once everyone is online, I log off and review my diary. Tomorrow will be different again with a focus on diabetes education and stroke support groups.

I meet up with a friend for a run, an essential way to finish the day.