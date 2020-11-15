Natural health: Use apple cider vinegar to soften calluses on your feet  

Q. The soles of my feet are almost covered in calluses. I've tried sanding them with a pumice stone to little effect. Is there a simple way to remove this dead skin for once and for all?

A. A great alternative to a pumice stone is a chiropody sponge. While the term suggests that this will be soft, it feels more solid than a pumice stone.

The sponge is designed to be used together with soap (or you can use a solid shampoo bar). Although you can use it every day in the shower to give the soles of your feet a scrub and make them a little softer, the real results happen when you give your feet a long soak first.

By using a footbath of warm water to which a cup of apple cider vinegar has been added, you will get an even more effective result as this will help the hardened skin to soften and shed more easily. Soak your feet in this solution for at least 30 minutes (anything up to an hour or two) every night if you can, then apply a thin layer of soap to the sponge and use as you would a pumice stone to remove the callouses.

You might also want to look into the type of shoes you wear, and perhaps even have your walking gait assessed to see if this is contributing to the callouses. It is worth noting that not only can a podiatrist help with an assessment, he or she can also help to remove the callouses so that you can maintain your feet more easily.

Using a foot balm or salve nightly will also assist in softening and healing your feet. Wear a pair of cotton socks over the freshly soaked and prepared feet and leave the balm on overnight.

Q. I've started to get muscle cramps at night. Sometimes the pain is so intense I'm woken from my sleep. I'm a woman in my mid-40s. What do you recommend?

A. This could be as simple as a magnesium deficiency, or it may be that you are suffering from what is known as restless legs syndrome. Magnesium levels naturally decrease during the night, which contributes to leg cramping being more common at night time.

Foods that are rich in magnesium include fish, artichokes, bananas, figs, grains, prunes, dairy products, nuts, beans, beet greens, broccoli, legumes, parsnip, pumpkin, spinach, fermented soy products, squash, courgettes, tomatoes, potatoes. Greens, grains, nuts and seeds are the most bioavailable source of this important mineral.

An adult body contains about 25g magnesium, with up to 60% present in the bones and most of the rest in soft tissues. So it follows that magnesium deficiency will show up as muscular cramping.

Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) leads to an overwhelming desire to move your legs, and cramping can often contribute to this condition. More common in women than men, this condition has an underlying folate deficiency in a significant number of cases.

Once again, you can improve your folate levels through diet, choosing folate-rich foods such as asparagus, spinach and kale. Supplementation of folic acid for restless legs is often at a high therapeutic level, so it is worth seeing a practitioner who can test for deficiency first and prescribe an appropriate amount if you feel this may be an underlying factor.

Practical tips include massaging your legs before you go to bed – even better, use a magnesium preparation to massage with such as a cream, gel, or oil. Applying hot or cold packs can also be effective – it is worth trying both to find out which works better for you personally.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.



