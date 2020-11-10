Making Cents: Cut your costs while staying cosy this winter

Visit seai.ie to participate in the home energy challenge.
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has issued a warning in relation to a website selling to consumers in Ireland called irelandsstore.com.
Businesses operating online via websites and e-commerce platforms are required under consumer protection law to provide specific information on consumers’ statutory rights and how they may be exercised.
They are also obliged to provide a range of details about the trader and their business operations.
"The CCPC actively monitors websites to check compliance with consumer protection law and, as a result of these activities, is currently conducting an assessment of the irelandsstore.com website," a spokesperson said.
"Initial findings from this assessment have raised concerns and the CCPC is advising consumers to exercise caution if buying goods from irelandsstore.com."
Consumers who have experienced difficulties with this website are asked to contact the CCPC.
Consumers can get information on their rights when shopping online by visiting ccpc.ie or by calling the CCPC consumer helpline on 01 4025555.