Making Cents: Cut your costs while staying cosy this winter

NOW that winter is upon us and households face higher energy bills the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has launched a 21-day home energy challenge.

The aim is to help homeowners form new energy-savings habits. These habits will help reduce home energy bills, increase comfort and cosiness, as well as benefitting the environment.

“This challenge is part of SEAI’s drive to get more and more people involved in real climate action, helping us all to use less fossil fuels,” Tom Halpin, head of communications in SEAI said.

“We are all spending more time at home these days, and our heating and electricity bills will likely increase as a result, especially as winter approaches.

“This challenge will help people learn good energy-saving habits at home.

“Sometimes what seems like a small change, such as lowering your thermostat to a comfortable 20C, can make a significant difference and can save as much as 10% on your heating bill.

“Over time, these savings all add up for both your pocket and our climate.”

I asked Mr Halpin what effects participating households can expect to see after completing the challenge.

“Participants will experience a more comfortable, and more environmentally friendly home after the challenge,” he said.

“Savings can range from minimal up to 10% of heating costs — the biggest energy user in the home — particularly for those who address their thermostat setting and how and where they use heat in their home.

“Most importantly, participants will be more aware of how they use energy in their homes and how often it is just a case of breaking bad habits.”

Mr Halpin highlighted that there is no direct cost to participating.

“Some of the tips have associated costs — boiler service, LED lamps, lagging jackets, pipe insulation — all of which are relatively low-cost and will pay for themselves within a year,” he added.

“The intention is to change people’s habits in how they use energy at home.

“This doesn’t require a time investment, but it involves educating people to make more energy-efficient choices at home.

“The SMS and email prompts serve to remind participants of what they should do.

“Over time, through repeated behaviour, more energy-efficient habits should be formed, resulting in lower energy bills and more comfortable homes.”

The authority hopes participation will help householders who are aware of climate change and want to play their part but are unsure of where to start.

“Ultimately, Ireland has to get out of fossil fuels through greater efficiency and more renewables,” he said.

“SEAI works with citizens, communities, businesses, and public bodies to support their efforts. This challenge can be a first step for some people. We want people to give a little time to think and learn about sustainable energy.

“We want to empower them to undertake their own climate action journey, starting with changing habits at home.”

Participating homeowners will receive daily energy-saving tips from SEAI through a combination of SMS text alerts and email.

They can also join SEAI’s Your Energy Matters Facebook group where they can share experiences and learn from others who are already taking climate action at home.

Participants will be invited to complete a quick survey before and after the challenge, and will be entered into a competition to win a free building energy rating (BER) assessment for their home.

A BER indicates the current energy performance of your home and identifies suitable home energy upgrades, the next logical step after changing your behaviour.

Visit seai.ie to participate in the home energy challenge.

Consumer warning about online store

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has issued a warning in relation to a website selling to consumers in Ireland called irelandsstore.com.

Businesses operating online via websites and e-commerce platforms are required under consumer protection law to provide specific information on consumers’ statutory rights and how they may be exercised.

They are also obliged to provide a range of details about the trader and their business operations.

"The CCPC actively monitors websites to check compliance with consumer protection law and, as a result of these activities, is currently conducting an assessment of the irelandsstore.com website," a spokesperson said.

"Initial findings from this assessment have raised concerns and the CCPC is advising consumers to exercise caution if buying goods from irelandsstore.com."

Consumers who have experienced difficulties with this website are asked to contact the CCPC.

Consumers can get information on their rights when shopping online by visiting ccpc.ie or by calling the CCPC consumer helpline on 01 4025555.