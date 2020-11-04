Drink up to your good health 

DR Sarah Kelly never imagined she would launch a new business in the middle of a pandemic – “I must be mad” – but what better time to introduce a range of drinks designed to help people make better choices to boost their health.

Her company, Circle of Light, is founded on the principle that ‘food is medicine’ and she believes, now more than ever, people need an approach to nutrition and wellbeing that is founded on science and research.

As a former assistant professor at Dublin City University (DCU), that comes naturally. She specialised in cardiovascular health at DCU’s School of Health and Human Performance and was particularly interested in studies that showed chlorogenic acid – an active ingredient in green coffee – could help reduce cholesterol and blood pressure.

Chlorogenic acid, which also has benefits as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, is destroyed during the traditional roasting process so Kelly set about making a drink from the coffee bean in its natural (and green) form.

Last month, Circle of Light’s Green Coffee was launched in a variety of blends (original, infused with ginger and infused with green and herbal teas) on the Irish market.

“I am a big coffee drinker but green coffee doesn’t look, taste or smell anything like your morning coffee,” Kelly explains. You can drink it hot or cold or in sparkling water but, unlike roasted coffee, its health benefits are intact.

HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE

Those health benefits are of particular relevance to the Irish population where cardiovascular disease accounts for 36% of deaths while high blood pressure affects an estimated million Irish people.

Kelly also points out that high blood pressure and underlying heart conditions can increase the risk of complications associated with Covid-19, so it makes good sense to do all you can to reduce any risk factors where possible.

Eating – and drinking – well is part of that, she says, although she is not one for extremes or restrictive diets.

“Since Level 5 has been introduced, more and more people are working from home, moving less and many are reporting that they are making unhealthy food choices. Our aim at Circle of Light is to inspire people to make healthy choices to support their overall health and wellbeing, from moving more to making healthier food choices.”

Dr Sarah Kelly

Circle of Light, which now employs seven people at its manufacturing base in Stamullen, Co Meath, also produces FIBRE89, a drink that contains inulin, a prebiotic fibre extracted from the chicory root. It comes in two flavours – ginger and cinnamon – and is formulated to promote good gut bacteria and normal bowel function.

It’s certainly needed, says Dr Kelly, as one in five people suffers from constipation in Ireland, including at least 40% of all pregnant women.

“Most people have really busy lives. We tend to eat too much processed food and then it can be very hard to get enough fibre into our systems,” she says.

One serving of FIBRE89 provides a fifth of your recommended daily allowance. You can dissolve the granules in a drink or sprinkle it on yoghurt.

POSITIVE RESPONSE

Despite the challenges of Covid-19 – there were many obstacles and delays – the CEO of Circle of Light says she has been heartened by the response to its new range of products.

She was blown away by the response of SuperValu, the Irish supermarket chain which simply “put its arms around the company”. She is also a new mum in lockdown who is working from home with three children, aged one, four and six.

But then the difficulties of living with coronavirus have made her all the more passionate about the need to do all we can to make small changes to our lifestyles – exercise more, eat well, stop smoking if applicable. They can all add up to a significant improvement in overall health in a short time, she says.

As well as following the public health guidelines, she says everyone can go about strengthening their own health and immunity, something that can have a profound effect on how we will live with Covid-19 and other illnesses this winter.

Green Coffee and FIBRE89 are available at SuperValu, some independent health stores and at circleoflight.ie