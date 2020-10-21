The best online workouts to keep you occupied during lockdown

BANANA bread, 5K runs, and tiger documentaries loom in the air as Lockdown 2.0 kicks in at midnight tonight.

But few of us are ready to air kiss goodbye to what bit of normality we got back in our lives, including getting back to the gym.

We all know that exercise is essential for our physical wellbeing, but it hugely affects our mental health too.

Studies show that even a short burst of 10 minutes’ brisk walking increases our mental alertness, energy, and mood and that regular physical activity can reduce stress and anxiety. Something we could all do with right now.

However as the days get shorter and gyms shut their warm doors once again, we’re probably going to get less and less enthusiastic about those 5km runs.

But there is plenty we can still do from home.

Gyms and trainers around the country are amping up their online services, offering virtual workouts for as little as €5 a class.

We’ve rounded up some of the best virtual classes online at the moment so that you can put the banana bread away and roll out that dusty yoga mat once again.

EM Fitness and Nutrition

Eric Marah established EM Fitness and Nutrition back in 2016. Since moving to a state-of-the-art facility on Model Farm Road in Cork, Marah and his wife Linda Daly have grown their personal training business in strides, with nine highly qualified coaches now working in the gym.

Since lockdown began back in March, Marah and his colleagues have lasered their focus online, creating an extensive virtual class timetable, a female-only fitness group, and online personal coaching packages.

“Our online classes were a major hit during the first lockdown and became a big part of EM Fitness and Nutrition, so much so we never stopped delivering them,” Marah says.

“They became an important part of our clients' days, especially with restricted movement, lack of structure and routine, and they gave people the opportunity to stay part of a community.

“Even though people can’t meet other class goers in person again, it’s great to see other faces during difficult times, even over Zoom.”

The virtual group classes are available by Zoom, camera on or off, six days a week for only €5 a class.

Those interested can also buy a weekly class pass for €10, which grants unlimited access and other subscriber perks.

No equipment is needed for the 40-minute class, though do expect to sweat profusely right along with Marah. It’ll be over soon don’t worry.

Book online classes at https://www.emfitnessnutrition.com/

Flyefit

The Flyefit chain, based in Dublin and Cork is renowned for its flexible membership schemes and variety of fitness classes.

Over the last lockdown, their trainers began hosting Instagram Live sessions through the Flyefit page, where anyone who wished to join in from home could simply perch their phone on the bedside table and make some space.

The live sessions ranged from conditioning sessions to dance classes and yoga flows and you can still access the videos on IGTV.

FlyePlus, an online portal of recorded videos, was also released in July for gym members and new batches of workouts and trainer tips are uploaded weekly.

Live sessions start tomorrow and anyone interested in membership can learn more at https://www.flyefit.ie/

Aoife Hannon Pilates

You may have heard of Aoife Hannon before, or even be one of her 15,000 Instagram followers.

In the past few years, the Kerry bred physiotherapist has become better known as a pilates guru than a former Miss Universe contestant and her classes are beloved by bloggers and beginners alike.

Leap gym, where Aoife teaches in Co. Tipperary moved their classes online during our last stint in lockdown, and Aoife’s classes proved so popular that she began a series of monthly online courses.

The blocks are pre-paid and Aoife sends out links for the classes twice a week via email.

On Tuesdays, the class is a total-body barre-based workout, and Thursdays are a slower paced burn.

"My classes are non-traditional,” Aoife says. “Drawing elements from pilates, yoga, and ballet barre to create a dynamic, fun, yet challenging workout.”

Aoife, who works full-time with the HSE and has been teaching pilates for four years, adapted to teaching online quickly, utilising Zoom Webinar so that you don’t need to worry about your camera turning on.

The videos are only available for 24 hours, so you don't have to tune in live, but it also means you’ll have no excuse but to force yourself off the couch at some point the next day.

“I feel very lucky to still be able to connect with my pilates community online, along with being able to welcome some new faces,” Aoife adds. “I’ll be sharing the details for the next block in the coming few days.”

To book into Aoife’s next course contact her on aoifehannonpilates@gmail.com

BodyActive Skibbereen

Those living outside of the rebel county may not have heard about this West Cork gym but the small personal training and group class centre went online this year.

BodyActive is offering a subscription service for just €12 a week that includes live virtual home workouts, recorded classes, healthy recipes, and nutrition advice.

If interested, contact bodyactiveskibb@gmail.com

Ben Dunne Home Health and Fitness

Ben Dunne Gyms, based in Waterford and Dublin, has also done a stellar job of harnessing the power of the internet, creating a separate website dedicated to home fitness.

For €7 a month subscribers can have access to a range of video workouts from H.I.I.T to aerobics and meditation.

The workouts are not only accessible for all levels, but the videos are also available to stream to any device.

Meaning you can hook up your class to your Roku and sweat it out without having to squint at your phone.

See more at https://bdhomehealthandfitness.com/

The Squad

The Squad, located just outside Cork City, is not only moving its classes online but also safely hiring out equipment to those who are struggling to order their weights from home.

The timetable is extensive, with co-founders Kate Parfrey, Josie McCarthy, and their trainers running online classes twice a day nearly six days a week.

The drop-in Zoom classes are available to book through the gym's app for €8 each or €60 for ten.

See https://thesquad.ie/ for more.