Born to run — the top 10 running songs

It's hard to stay still when you hear 'Uptown Funk' anyway so no surprise it's on the list of most popular running songs. And who doesn't get the urge to get moving when Eye of the Tiger is blasting?

Trainers site, sportsshoes.com analysed 30,000 songs and 11,000 artists on Spotify playlists to find out what people like to listen to while pounding the pavements or working up a sweat on the treadmill.

Turns out, the most popular running song is ‘Work B**ch’ by Britney Spears, followed by The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights'.

And, Calvin Harris was found to be the most popular artist to run to, appearing in 4.5% of all running playlists.

Listening to music while running is essential for many people — many runners won’t step on the treadmill or hit the pavements without their favourite playlist. In fact, there’s scientific evidence that listening to music whilst running increases athletic performance and recovery.

SportsShoes.com analysed more than 30,000 songs from 750 playlists that included ‘running’, ‘jogging’ and ‘treadmill’ to find the favourite artists and songs people listen to while on their daily run.

The data revealed that the aptly named ‘Work B**ch’ track by Britney Spears is the most popular running song, followed by The Weeknd’s synthpop tune ‘Blinding Lights’.

The latter, along with ‘Lose Yourself’ by Eminem are the fastest-paced songs in the top 10 with 171 bpm (beats per minute), meaning if you run to match the beat of either of these you’ll roughly cover a mile in 12 minutes.

Here are the most popular running songs:

Work B**ch – Britney Spears - 128bpm

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd - 171 bpm

Roses (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN - 122 bpm

Eye of the Tiger – Survivor - 109 bpm

Titanium (feat. Sia) – David Guetta - 126bpm

Can’t Hold Us – (feat. Ray Dalton) – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - 146 bpm

CAN’T STOP THE FEELING! – Justin Timberlake - 113 bpm

Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars) – Mark Ronson - 115 bpm

This Is What You Came For (feat. Rihanna) – Calvin Harris - 124 bpm

Lose Yourself – Eminem - 171 bpm

What? No Chariots of Fire theme song or 'Born to Run' from The Boss?

Though the fact that Vangelis smokes throughout the video for the Chariots of Fire song might put you off that one, in fairness.

Are there other great running songs you reckon should be on the list?

top 10 most popular songs to run to on Spotify

More than 11,000 artists were also analysed to reveal that Scottish EDM DJ, Calvin Harris, is the most common artist people run to, appearing in 4.5% of all running playlists worldwide. His most popular running songs include ‘This Is What You Came For (feat. Rihanna)’, ‘One Kiss (with Dua Lipa)’ and ‘Summer’.

EDM (electronic dance music) came out as the most popular running genre, with producers Avicii and David Guetta both making the top 10

But hip hop and pop also feature highly in running playlists. Hip hop rappers Eminem and Drake both feature in the top 5, while pop icon Lady Gaga is the most popular female running artist. Gaga’s top songs include recently released tune ‘Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande)’ and ‘Poker Face’.

Most popular running artists

Calvin Harris

Eminem

David Guetta

Drake

Kanye West

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

Avicii

Ed Sheeran

Pitbull

Brett Bannister, SportsShoes.com managing director, commented: “There is no doubt running is

Music and running - analysis of the most popular songs to run to

booming! Sales of running shoes have doubled over the past few months, with more people finding that running is a great way to keep fit and boost mental wellbeing during these uncertain times. Music and running go hand-in-hand, and although everyone has different tastes, we wanted to find out which songs and artists are the most popular to help inspire new runners to get out there and enjoy themselves.”

https://www.sportsshoes.com/running-hub/motivation/these-are-the-worlds-most-popular-running-songs/