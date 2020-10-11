Natural health: What is the best way to consume garlic?

I've heard garlic can help to build your immune system. Is it better to consume it raw or as a capsule?

A. With antibiotic, antifungal, and antiviral properties, garlic is excellent for your immune system. Raw garlic can be a little strong for some people, however, it can be steeped in raw unprocessed honey to make an even more powerful immune tonic.

You can add the resulting garlic honey paste to water as a beverage, or simply eat a teaspoonful morning and night to get the best benefits. As for what quantities you should use — most herbalists recommend pressing fresh garlic cloves into a jar and then covering with honey until the honey is an inch or so over the garlic.

The active constituent in garlic, from the allium family, is allicin. The best way to ensure that you are getting a measured dose of this key component is to take a standardised supplement such as Kyolic or Allimax.

To answer your question of which way to take it, I would suggest that you take a standardised supplement, add a generous dose of garlic to your foods wherever possible, and have a jar of garlic-infused honey stored in a dark cupboard for emergency immune support.

It is important to note that if you are storing the garlic honey for more than a few days, you will need to strain it to remove the garlic pieces so they do not ferment. Garlic is not only good for your immune system, it also helps to support beneficial gut bacteria and is a potent antioxidant.

Furthermore, garlic is high in vitamin B6, one of the key nutrients in regulating mood.

My teeth can be very sensitive to cold and hot drinks. Is there anything I can do?

A. I have discussed this issue at length with my dental hygienist who says, while some people are simply more inclined towards sensitivity than others, the first place to start is by optimising the quality of your saliva.

Your saliva is a combination of enzymes, peptides, mineral, and bicarbonate, and your teeth are ‘bathing’ in this solution continuously. Your saliva should be a pH of around 7, if it is too acidic then the enamel becomes weakened and porous, which not only contributes to sensitivity in the teeth, it also provides an optimal environment for decay to set in.

The good news is that healthy saliva will contribute to the remineralisation of your teeth. Healthy saliva also assists in the balance of bacterial flora, hormone production, and digestive function.

It is important to note that while acidic saliva can cause issues, having saliva that is too alkaline is also problematic — this often leads to excessive tartar build up as a result of the excess calcium available. Aim for that sweet spot of pH 7. Strip testing pH kits are widely available online and in pharmacies.

If you find your saliva is on the acidic side, a salt rinse can really help to rapidly create a more a more alkaline environment and get you in the neutral pH zone.

Since teeth rely on the nutrients in your diet, drawn up through their roots, eating a healthy balanced diet rich in vegetables and fruit and choosing wholefoods over processed foods can make a significant difference in the health of your teeth and gums.

One of the more surprising factors when it comes to tooth sensitivity and dental health is stress. Inflammation and stress go hand in hand, and not only does stress often cause us to reach for the wrong kinds of foods, it can also change the composition of our saliva.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.