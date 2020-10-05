When I was 14 years old, I was told by a government psychologist that I was dyslexic. Up to this point my exam results were terrible but my teachers could not understand this.

They would tell my parents that I was a bright young man and was always answering questions.

This would be the beginning of a long journey coming to terms with being dyslexic in a more business-focussed Ireland, where having a university degree would be beneficial.

At the time I felt like my world had fallen. At 14 years old I felt that I never do what I wanted to in life.

Looking at courses to do in university, I analysed the job opportunities - if there was a lot of reading and writing in it, I felt I couldn't do it.

It was depressing being pigeonholed.

I decided that I wanted something in healthcare. I started on the prenursing course. Along the way it was suggested that because of my dyslexia I would not be able to do a university degree and should give up on my dream of working in healthcare.

It was at this point that I realised that I would not let dyslexia stop me.

During a placement at St Finbarr's, I met an occupational therapist and learnt about what she did. I fell in love with OT it was clear to me that was the career I wanted to do.

I knew I did not have the points to get on the OT course in Ireland, and I felt that the best option I had was to do the course in the UK.

They were three of the hardest years of my life. As I was Irish it meant that I could not apply for UK government dyslexic funding and was only given minimal support that the university paid for itself.

For 3 years I would study and work on my assignments for three hours every night, no matter what was happening. This tested my resolve but I knew that I wanted to succeed and become an OT.

Mark Hough

Throughout my career, dyslexia has been a challenge, but one that I have worked hard at and strived to overcome. As a result of my experience in becoming qualified, and working as an OT, I am very passionate about helping people to achieve their outcomes.

I endeavour to help my clients to overcome any obstacles, and continue to live their best lives. In the same way that I developed techniques to counteract my own challenges, I enjoy doing the same with a variety of clients.

After being made an expert in older persons and rehabilitation for the council of Occupational Therapist for the European countries, I decided that I wanted to start my own business called Blue Shores Occupational Therapy in Cork.

This was a big thing for me because it meant that I could deliver a service for older persons that looked after their needs. It also validated that despite the issues with dyslexia and the years of worry and concerns, I can do anything I want to do.

I work with a variety of clients currently, including older persons both and home, and in residential settings. I also do vocational rehabilitation for those who have challenges at work, to assist them to continue with a successful career.

Given my passion around dyslexia, I also provide mentoring for allied health care professionals with dyslexia, to help them achieve their goals and learn from my experience.

Occupational Therapy is something I feel highly passionate about and feel it is such an important service, that I feel privileged to be able to provide. All you need is to think positively and focus of your goal and with a little support anything is possible.