"A challenge I've strived to overcome": opening up about working with dyslexia

As we marked World Dyslexia Day at the weekend, occupational therapist Mark Hough tells his story of graduating university and accomplishing his goals

World Dyslexia Day is marked at this time of year

Mon, 05 Oct, 2020 - 12:30
Mark Hough

When I was 14 years old, I was told by a government psychologist that I was dyslexic. Up to this point my exam results were terrible but my teachers could not understand this. 

They would tell my parents that I was a bright young man and was always answering questions.

This would be the beginning of a long journey coming to terms with being dyslexic in a more business-focussed Ireland, where having a university degree would be beneficial. 

At the time I felt like my world had fallen. At 14 years old I felt that I never do what I wanted to in life. 

Looking at courses to do in university, I analysed the job opportunities - if there was a lot of reading and writing in it, I felt I couldn't do it.

It was depressing being pigeonholed.

I decided that I wanted something in healthcare. I started on the prenursing course. Along the way it was suggested that because of my dyslexia I would not be able to do a university degree and should give up on my dream of working in healthcare. 

It was at this point that I realised that I would not let dyslexia stop me. 

During a placement at St Finbarr's, I met an occupational therapist and learnt about what she did. I fell in love with OT it was clear to me that was the career I wanted to do.

I knew I did not have the points to get on the OT course in Ireland, and I felt that the best option I had was to do the course in the UK. 

They were three of the hardest years of my life. As I was Irish it meant that I could not apply for UK government dyslexic funding and was only given minimal support that the university paid for itself.

For 3 years I would study and work on my assignments for three hours every night, no matter what was happening. This tested my resolve but I knew that I wanted to succeed and become an OT.

Mark Hough
Mark Hough

Throughout my career, dyslexia has been a challenge, but one that I have worked hard at and strived to overcome. As a result of my experience in becoming qualified, and working as an OT, I am very passionate about helping people to achieve their outcomes. 

I endeavour to help my clients to overcome any obstacles, and continue to live their best lives. In the same way that I developed techniques to counteract my own challenges, I enjoy doing the same with a variety of clients.

After being made an expert in older persons and rehabilitation for the council of Occupational Therapist for the European countries, I decided that I wanted to start my own business called Blue Shores Occupational Therapy in Cork. 

This was a big thing for me because it meant that I could deliver a service for older persons that looked after their needs. It also validated that despite the issues with dyslexia and the years of worry and concerns, I can do anything I want to do.

I work with a variety of clients currently, including older persons both and home, and in residential settings. I also do vocational rehabilitation for those who have challenges at work, to assist them to continue with a successful career. 

Given my passion around dyslexia, I also provide mentoring for allied health care professionals with dyslexia, to help them achieve their goals and learn from my experience.

Occupational Therapy is something I feel highly passionate about and feel it is such an important service, that I feel privileged to be able to provide. All you need is to think positively and focus of your goal and with a little support anything is possible.

More in this section

Donald Trump As Trump tests positive: What to do when someone won't take Covid-19 seriously
A young cockapoo lying on a bed Do you know your cockapoo from a labradoodle? 10 new hybrid dogs explained
Laura Brennan 'saved thousands of lives' through HPV vaccine campaign Laura Brennan 'saved thousands of lives' through HPV vaccine campaign

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices