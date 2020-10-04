Top horse trainer Jessica Harrington tailors diet to avoid osteoporosis risk

BROKEN bones are regarded as an occupational hazard for those who work in equestrian sports. And top horse trainer Jessica Harrington is no exception.

“I have broken plenty of bones — my back, ribs, arms and fingers, collarbone, neck — but I’m lucky never to have broken a leg,” she says.

As a result, she’s keenly aware of her bone health, getting a Dexa scan five years ago with another one scheduled.

“I’m very much a candidate for [osteoporosis] so I’m conscious of the fact that calcium is of importance and eat healthily — dairy, yogurt and cheese. But I don’t take a calcium supplement,” she says.

Living in Moone, Co Kildare, and working mostly outdoors, she keeps an eye on her fitness tracker throughout the day.

“I did 18,000 steps yesterday, particularly long day. On average, I would take between 12,000 and 14,000 steps a day.”

Jessica is an ambassador for the Mind your Bones campaign, see www.mindyourbones.ie

What shape are you in?

I think I’m pretty good for my age, 73. I never get into a car, I walk from the arena to the gallops to the top yard and back again, I do that four or five times a day.

Since the start of lockdown, I’ve been walking every evening. I walk the gallops, it’s about 4.8km.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I’m a big salad eater and I love my cheddar cheese. I try to not eat too much of it though — I could eat a block at one go. I love yogurt and fruit as well.

Basically, I eat lots of fresh vegetables and protein such as meat, fish, and poultry.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I’m a chocoholic. If there’s a bar of Dairy Milk chocolate I have to eat the whole thing.

Also, I love ice cream, Magnums in particular.

What would keep you awake at night?

Plenty of things. I wouldn’t be the best of sleepers but I’ve got used to it.

I broke my neck about 10 years ago in an accident, I had a fall off a horse, and I never got back into sleeping well.

How do you relax?

I love my garden — cutting, planting, and weeding and mowing. I don’t do any digging any longer, it’s not great for the back.

Who are your heroes?

Vincent O’Brien, Tiger Woods, John Cleese, and Sean Connery.

What’s your favourite smell?

It’s a toss up between coffee and freshly mown grass.

What would you like to change about your appearance?

I’d like to be 30 years younger, so I could do everything all over again. And all those little mistakes I made, I’d like to correct.

Other than that, I don’t think I’m doing too bad. You have to be happy in your own skin.

When is the last time you cried?

Yesterday. [My horse] Sizing John hurt himself and I thought he might have to be put down. In fact, he was alright and I did cry [with relief].

What traits do you least like in others?

People who are not on time. A lot of my life is run on deadlines, you have to do things by certain times of the day.

In the past, I was not very time-conscious but now I am.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I can be very impatient. And sometimes a little intolerant. I’ve got a bit better with age.

None of us is perfect, we all make mistakes. You have to suck it up.

Do you pray?

I’m not a religious person but I was brought up as one. I pray but I wouldn’t be doing it publicly — I am a private person.

What quote inspires you most?

‘You’re only as good as your last winner’.

Life moves forward very rapidly in all things, you never get ahead of yourself.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Caherdaniel, Co Kerry. My mother bought a house there in 1957 and we still have it.

I went down there as a kid, my children went down when they were young, and now my grandchildren are going down there. And it hasn’t really changed.

What would cheer up your day?

A sunny morning and find a fast horse.