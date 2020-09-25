Between the lines: An early dyslexia diagnosis is essential 

IN third class, Caoileann’s teacher said she should read more. The fourth class teacher told her mum some of Caoileann’s classmates had far worse literacy difficulties. Yet mother-of-three Catherine Sexton knew her eldest child had trouble with spelling.
When Dylan Gunn put up his hand in fifth class and asked to read aloud – and then successfully did so – the whole class clapped.
“It was one of those defining moments,” says his mum, Andrea, who describes feeling “heartbroken” after her son started being very stressed soon after starting primary school, aged four and a half. At playschool, he’d been “highly sociable and popular with friends” and it was felt he’d be well able for primary.
But within a week or so, teachers at St John the Baptist School in Midleton, Cork, realised something was up. “The teacher said, in the classroom, he was like somebody sitting on the window-sill looking in. He was getting very stressed, rubbing his eyes. He wouldn’t put up his hand. He couldn’t sit still or hold his pencil properly and noise really affected him. He’d put up his hands to go to the toilet,” recalls Garryvoe-based Andrea, who later understood he needed to move to regulate himself.
“With very limited resources, the school was absolutely fantastic. They just wanted him to be okay. They recommended we get him assessed, which we did privately. We were told his difficulties pointed to dyslexia.”
A subsequent educational psychologist report, done through the school, identified dyslexia “on the highest scale”, says mum-of-two Andrea, who describes how words “would fall off the page” when Dylan tried to read. “He’d say ‘the words are moving around’.”
The report recommended a year of OT to help him with writing, as well as visual/perceptual work. “His teachers implemented very good strategies for him to regulate himself – he’s allowed to stand up in the classroom and press his hands against the wall. He’s allowed to have putty. And there’s a precision-teaching approach around sight vocabulary. Using a computer programme has been amazing. He has an incredible imagination and memory and, using speech-to-text, he’s able to write his own stories, essays and projects.”
Dylan, who’s “resilient, very hard-working and knows he has challenges in literacy”, has been attending a DAI workshop in Youghal for two years. “Their mantra is ‘I’m dyslexic, I’m terrific’. He learns how to mind-map. They do reading out loud, confidence-building and huge amounts of IT skills. They chat with them about high-achieving people with dyslexia.”
Andrea and husband Ralph got Dylan into swimming – he swims with Sunday’s Well Club – because it was “somewhere he could be really good at something”. He tells his mum he loves swimming because ‘it’s quiet under the water’.
Andrea recommends anyone with concerns about their child to get help. “Having a dyslexia label is not a problem. It’s a help. Everyone – including the child – needs to understand children with dyslexia just learn differently.”