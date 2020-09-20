Natural health: Nutrition and hormones affect nail health

My nails have become brittle in the past few months. My diet hasn’t changed — if anything it improved during lockdown as I’d more time to prepare meals. I’m a woman in my early 50s. Do I need to take a supplement?

A. Your age might be more of a key to the root cause of your nail troubles rather than your diet. Poor nail health, as you are aware, is typically associated with nutrient deficiencies. What is less well known is how significant a role hormones play in the strength and appearance of our nails (along with hair and skin).

As frustrating as it is, the hormonal changes associated with peri-menopause and menopause can have a dehydrating effect on the nails, causing them to split, peel and become brittle, dull and/or discoloured. It is a good idea to monitor the status of your adrenals and thyroid as well since these three systems are interdependent.

Brittle nails, in particular, are linked with hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) and menopausal changes (particularly in progesterone and oestrogen levels). The B-vitamins are wonderful when it comes to strengthening brittle nails, with biotin having a particularly impressive effect. To improve the strength and thickness of your nails, you will need to take between 2,500-5,000ug (micrograms) of biotin daily for around four to six months to notice a significant improvement. Solgar makes a 5,000ug biotin supplement available from health stores where 50 capsules cost €14.30. Take once daily with food. The bonus with taking any supplements for your nails is that they tend to improve the quality of your hair and skin as well.

This is also true for organic sulphur (MSM or Methyl Sulphonyl Methane), which not only improves the health and appearance of your hair, skin, and nails — it’s also an effective supplemental remedy to relieve musculoskeletal pain.

Naturally present in small amounts in many foods, MSM is present in keratin (responsible for making nails hard) and is a crucial component of collagen production.

The best way to get MSM is in a powdered/crystalline form since you need to take around ½-1 teaspoon daily for optimal results. MSM is even more bioavailable when taken in conjunction with vitamin C, so for best results stir it in a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice. Capsules are typically 1,000mg strength, which means that you end up taking three to five daily which is less cost effective than the powder.

My six-year-old son gets an ear infection almost every winter. I would like to use a natural treatment if possible. What would you recommend?

A. There are a number of possible causes when it comes to repeat ear infections. It is wise to rule out any structural issues by seeing an ENT specialist first, as this is beyond the scope of natural remedies.

If it is an inflammatory condition rather than a physiological issue, then you can rule out any trigger foods through an elimination diet, and use garlic to treat or prevent the infection itself. You can find an abundance of information regarding elimination diets online, with a low FODMAP plan being a very common first step for parents looking to find the root source of inflammation and repeat illness or infection.

To utilise the healing power of garlic in treating ear infections, simply crush a clove of fresh garlic into a tablespoon of olive oil, and steep overnight. Strain off the infused oil and store in a brown glass bottle in a cool dark cupboard.

Shape a ball of cotton wool so that one end is twisted into a point, apply a couple of drops of the garlic oil, and then suspend the pointed end of cotton wool in the ear canal, with the body of the cotton ball sitting snugly in the outer ear. This is easiest done at bedtime with a six-year-old, having them lie their head with the affected ear against the pillow.