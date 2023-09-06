Bargain Hunter: Lidl's baby event, Domino's deals and €50 off TikTok's fav Dyson dupe 

Baby bargains in Lidl (plus a Tesco Clubcard saving)

Lidl's big baby event is back, and it's a great chance to stock up on everything you need for your little baba. The event starts tomorrow, Thursday 7, and includes deals across daily essentials like food, as well as nappies and middle aisle specials like safety gates (RRP €49.99, now €24.99), breast pumps (2-in-1 Double Electric Breast Pump, RRP €189, now €119.99), car seats (Maxi Cosi Infant Car Seat RRP €119, now €59.99), baby carriers (Flip 4 in 1 Baby Carrier, RRP €42.99, now €29.99) and more.

Newborn nappies 99c from Lidl

Looking at the daily essential deals, some of the Lupilu offers include; Bedtime Bathwash (500ml) and Baby Shampoo (500ml), 89c each, Premium Nappies with 12-hour leakage protection available in sizes 1-5, prices start at 99c, Biodegradable Babywipes (pack of 60) 89c each. There are also 100% Organic Cotton Baby Sleepsuits available in sizes 2-24 months (€3.99 each or two for €6) and 100% Organic Cotton Baby Sleep Bag available in sizes 0-48 months (€11.99 each or two for €20). See lidl.ie

There are offers on Heinz's baby food pouches in Tesco

Over in Tesco, there's a good offer on selected Heinz's pouches (130g), three for €5 with your clubcard. See tesco.ie.

Limited-edition takeaway treats

Domino's The Ultimate Spicy Meatball pizza

If you're treating yourself this week, you might be interested to hear Domino's has added some temporary new products. For a limited time, the popular chain will have a new pizza on the line-up - The Ultimate Spicy Meatball. Topped with pepperoni, pork meatballs, red onions and sliced jalapeños, once baked, it's then topped with a drizzle of new spicy sriracha for an added kick. New Domino’s Fries will be debuting alongside the pizza, but these will be a permanent addition to the Domino’s menu. Prices are set at store level, but get €10 off when you spend €35 when ordering through the app. See dominoes.ie

Krispy Kreme's new Sticky Toffee Swirl doughnut

Meanwhile, over in Krispy Kreme, the iconic American chain is celebrating five years in Ireland (anyone remember those crazy queues?). To celebrate they have two limited-edition flavours available from now until October 15, the Hazelnut Kreme Krisp (a creamy hazelnut filling with the outer doughnut dipped in white chocolate and rolled in a crispy wafer crumb) and the Sticky Toffee Swirl (filled with sticky toffee flavour, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with caramel biscuit, toffee crunch pieces and a swirl). From €3.75. See krispykreme.ie.

How to get 20% off H&M

H&M store at Opera Lane. Picture: Larry Cummins

Are you in Cork on Thursday? If so, get yourself to H&M in Opera Lane where they will be re-opening as H&M and H&M Home with lots of deals for launch day.

From 10am, there's 20% off everything for one day only plus the first 100 H&M members in the queue (that just involves signing up via the app) will receive exclusive entry to The Vault unlocking access to a members-only bar, free products, the chance to win prizes and more. See www2.hm.com.

Shark Flex Style 5-in-1 Air Styling & Drying System for under €300

Shark Flex Style 5-in-1 Air Styling & Drying System in Millies

If, like us, you've been eyeing the Dyson Airwrap for a while but haven't been able to justify the price tag (RRP €549.99), you might let Santa know about the Shark Flex Style 5-in-1. The system is TikTok's unofficial Dyson Airwrap dupe and comes with Auto-Wrap Curlers which use Coanda Technology (the same airflow tech as the Dyson), a Paddle Brush for straightening/drying with speed and an Oval Brush for smoothing and defrizzing. There is also a Styling Concentrator which promises to help you "master smooth, stylish blow dries" and a Curl-Defining Diffuser purposefully designed "to lift and define your natural curls". Millies currently has the product on offer for €299.99 (RRP €349.99). That's a €50 saving on its usual pricetag, and a €250 saving on the Dyson. See millies.ie.

Up to 30% off records from EP acts at The Record Hub

Niall Horan 'The Show' vinyl

Un-Laois (we see what they did there) up to 30% off some of your favourite Electric Picnic acts' records at The Record Hub this week. The online Irish vinyl store has records from Fred Again, Paolo Nutini, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Rick Astley, Wet Leg, Niall Horan and more in the sale. Grab Niall Horan’s third album The Show for €23.07 (was €32.95), Billie Eilish's latest Happier Than Ever for €34.36 (was €42.95) and Wet Leg's self-titled debut for €23.16 (was €28.95). See therecordhub.com.