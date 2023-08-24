Neutral Gear: Ten low-profile ways to dress for the new season

Wardrobe palette cleansers allow a stylish reset before committing to autumn’s more audacious colour reveal.

Whether fresh off-white or perennial pale khaki combined with the gravitas of black, the result is familiar but never jaded.

Wear these innocuous neutrals as a nod to quiet luxury or sartorial safe space when tackling trends. Your closet will thank you.

Looking to start the upcoming season with a clean slate? We’ve got 10 ideas to get you started.

GET THE LOOK:

1. ‘Bina’ linen waistcoat, €169; ‘Lea’ pleat linen trousers, €195; ‘Emmie’ top handle bag, €179, Whistles Contrast shawl blazer, Mango, €99.99

2. Gold-plated earrings with black stone, Massimo Dutti, €39.95

3. ‘Cyme’ black canvas tote, Polène, €310

4. Part Two ‘Rekke’ striped waistcoat, Itsome, €99.95

5. Pleated cargo shorts, Mango, €55.99

6. Relaxed poplin shirt, Arket, €79

7. Ruched bustier, Arket, €79

8. ‘Augusta’ Nappa patent slingback courts, Aeyde, €295

9. Gathered stretch ballet flats, Massimo Dutti, €89.95

10. Silk scarf, COS, €59

STYLE NOTES:

SUITING 2.0: Deconstruct traditional tailoring codes by pairing Mango’s monochrome shawl collar tuxedo blazer with a black tank top and jeans. Fancy something fancier? Try a pinstripe Part Two waistcoat with autumn’s hot tip – the pencil skirt.

EXTRA WEAR TIME: Layer a black bustier over a tissue-thin polo neck or segue knee-length khaki shorts into the office with slingbacks and a knit Breton jacket (see How to Wear It for more ideas).

STAR BUY: Mary Jane flats continue their footwear reign for another season. Try Massimo Dutti’s nude leather iterations made comfy with an easy-to-wear elastic strap.

MONOCHROME MAGIC: Arket’s popular relaxed poplin shirts give corporate casual when paired with ponte flare trousers and a chic ballet flat.