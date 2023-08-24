Neutral Gear: Ten low-profile ways to dress for the new season

"Whether fresh off-white or perennial pale khaki combined with the gravitas of black, the result is familiar but never jaded."
Neutral Gear: Ten low-profile ways to dress for the new season

Wear these innocuous neutrals as a nod to quiet luxury or sartorial safe space when tackling trends. Your closet will thank you. 

Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

Wardrobe palette cleansers allow a stylish reset before committing to autumn’s more audacious colour reveal. 

Whether fresh off-white or perennial pale khaki combined with the gravitas of black, the result is familiar but never jaded. 

Wear these innocuous neutrals as a nod to quiet luxury or sartorial safe space when tackling trends. Your closet will thank you. 

Looking to start the upcoming season with a clean slate? We’ve got 10 ideas to get you started.

GET THE LOOK:

‘Bina’ linen waistcoat, €169; ‘Lea’ pleat linen trousers, €195; ‘Emmie’ top handle bag, €179, Whistles
‘Bina’ linen waistcoat, €169; ‘Lea’ pleat linen trousers, €195; ‘Emmie’ top handle bag, €179, Whistles

1. ‘Bina’ linen waistcoat, €169; ‘Lea’ pleat linen trousers, €195; ‘Emmie’ top handle bag, €179, Whistles Contrast shawl blazer, Mango, €99.99 

Gold-plated earrings with black stone, Massimo Dutti, €39.95
Gold-plated earrings with black stone, Massimo Dutti, €39.95

2. Gold-plated earrings with black stone, Massimo Dutti, €39.95 

‘Cyme’ black canvas tote, Polène, €310
‘Cyme’ black canvas tote, Polène, €310

3. ‘Cyme’ black canvas tote, Polène, €310 

Part Two ‘Rekke’ striped waistcoat, Itsome, €99.95
Part Two ‘Rekke’ striped waistcoat, Itsome, €99.95

4. Part Two ‘Rekke’ striped waistcoat, Itsome, €99.95 

Pleated cargo shorts, Mango, €55.99
Pleated cargo shorts, Mango, €55.99

5. Pleated cargo shorts, Mango, €55.99 

Relaxed poplin shirt, Arket, €79
Relaxed poplin shirt, Arket, €79

6. Relaxed poplin shirt, Arket, €79 

Ruched bustier, Arket, €79
Ruched bustier, Arket, €79

7. Ruched bustier, Arket, €79 

‘Augusta’ nappa patent slingback courts, Aeyde, €295
‘Augusta’ nappa patent slingback courts, Aeyde, €295

8. ‘Augusta’ Nappa patent slingback courts, Aeyde, €295 

Gathered stretch ballet flats, Massimo Dutti, €89.95
Gathered stretch ballet flats, Massimo Dutti, €89.95

9. Gathered stretch ballet flats, Massimo Dutti, €89.95 

Silk scarf, COS, €59
Silk scarf, COS, €59

10. Silk scarf, COS, €59 

STYLE NOTES:

SUITING 2.0: Deconstruct traditional tailoring codes by pairing Mango’s monochrome shawl collar tuxedo blazer with a black tank top and jeans. Fancy something fancier? Try a pinstripe Part Two waistcoat with autumn’s hot tip – the pencil skirt.

EXTRA WEAR TIME: Layer a black bustier over a tissue-thin polo neck or segue knee-length khaki shorts into the office with slingbacks and a knit Breton jacket (see How to Wear It for more ideas).

STAR BUY: Mary Jane flats continue their footwear reign for another season. Try Massimo Dutti’s nude leather iterations made comfy with an easy-to-wear elastic strap.

MONOCHROME MAGIC: Arket’s popular relaxed poplin shirts give corporate casual when paired with ponte flare trousers and a chic ballet flat.

Read More

The Simple Life: Ten ways to dress for unpredictable weather

More in this section

Bargain Hunter: An air fryer for less than €50 and an Apple MacBook for €645 Bargain Hunter: An air fryer for less than €50 and an Apple MacBook for €645
First look: H&M studio's latest autumn/winter collection is coming soon First look: H&M studio's latest autumn/winter collection is coming soon
Between the seasons: 13 ways to wear cooler-weather staples Between the seasons: 13 ways to wear cooler-weather staples
<p>Pic: Oxendales</p>

The Simple Life: Ten ways to dress for unpredictable weather

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd