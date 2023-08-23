The Simple Life: Ten ways to dress for unpredictable weather

Dressing in late August can be tricky.

Summer is nearly over, but it’s not quite autumn, making the weather even more unpredictable than usual.

Putting your style in neutral will have you moving up a gear in transitional dressing. Going vanilla doesn’t have to be boring.

In fact, keeping your style on the down low will have everyone talking – for all the right reasons.

GET THE LOOK

Keep it simple with neutral wardrobe staples for a flawless end-of-summer look, as seen at Oxendales.

Olive Branch: Make the transition to autumn wear easy with a lightweight midi knit dress, €89.95, Pretty Lavish.

Soul Sister Necklace, €59, Little Light

#ieloves - Full Circle: A simple yet elegant piece of jewellery will finish off any seasonal look, €59, Little Light.

White Print Shirt, €148.40, Naya available at stockists nationwide

Artist’s Way: Let a little artistic license elevate the staple white shirt, €148.40, Naya.

Oatmeal Linen Waistcoat, €29.95, Zara

Rolled Oats: Go minimal for maximum wear with the hero piece of the season, €29.95, Zara.

Black Satin Midi Skirt, €33.99, New Look

Pocket-Friendly - Black Out: Slip into autumnal style in a trend-worthy black satin midi skirt, €33.99, New Look.

Return Of The Mac: Make it cropped for a contemporary take on the classic mac, €45, Penneys.

Grey Chino Trousers, €59, Weekday

Comfort Zone: Ease into wearing trousers again in a slouchy fit chino, €59, Weekday.

White Trainers, €150, Veja

Walk This Way: Stroll into autumn in the fashion pack’s favourite trainer, €150, Veja.

Striped Polo Collar Sweater, €69.95, Massimo Dutti

One Liner: Stave off that end-of-summer chill in a loose-fitting polo sweater, €69.95, Massimo Dutti.