The Simple Life: Ten ways to dress for unpredictable weather

Dressing in late August can be tricky.
Summer is nearly over, but it’s not quite autumn, making the weather even more unpredictable than usual.
Putting your style in neutral will have you moving up a gear in transitional dressing. Going vanilla doesn’t have to be boring.
In fact, keeping your style on the down low will have everyone talking – for all the right reasons.
Keep it simple with neutral wardrobe staples for a flawless end-of-summer look, as seen at Oxendales.
Make the transition to autumn wear easy with a lightweight midi knit dress, €89.95, Pretty Lavish.
A simple yet elegant piece of jewellery will finish off any seasonal look, €59, Little Light.
Let a little artistic license elevate the staple white shirt, €148.40, Naya.
Go minimal for maximum wear with the hero piece of the season, €29.95, Zara.
Slip into autumnal style in a trend-worthy black satin midi skirt, €33.99, New Look.
Make it cropped for a contemporary take on the classic mac, €45, Penneys.
Ease into wearing trousers again in a slouchy fit chino, €59, Weekday.
Stroll into autumn in the fashion pack’s favourite trainer, €150, Veja.
Stave off that end-of-summer chill in a loose-fitting polo sweater, €69.95, Massimo Dutti.