Simone Gannon: The cream of the contours for sculpted skin

Arguably one of the most versatile products in my makeup stash, cream contour sticks have entirely changed my approach to makeup over the last few years (and my face, in the process).

A combination of age, time constraints and a general lack of patience for painstakingly painting my face as I used to have led to an impressive collection of 11 cream contour products that ‘snatch’ in record time. Yes, I counted them. Yes, eleven may, in fact, be too many.

So, why the obsession, you may ask? Contour sticks, for me, are the unsung heroes of every makeup look.

When used correctly, they lift, sculpt, bronze and define. They also double up as eyeshadow when you need a quick eye look. Tonal and convenient. What’s not to love?

What I like most about contour sticks, however, is the dewiness they deliver - the freshness. With no powder in sight, creamy contour products don’t settle into fine lines; they don’t sit in pores or clump or cake.

But they do deliver smooth, defined, glowy skin, and each application takes about two minutes. A win all around; I think you’ll agree.

Finding an excellent contour product is important (I’ve handily rounded up my current favourites for you here), but placement is just as important.

When used incorrectly, contour sticks can drag down the face and sometimes make the skin look a little muddy, and nobody wants that. Correct placement, on the other hand, delivers soft, barely detectable shadows that lift, sculpt and add warmth to the skin.

For carved-out cheekbones, apply a small amount in the hollows and blend upwards into the hairline.

For a subtlety-defined jawline, apply under the jawline (not on it) and blend underneath.

For a lifted forehead, apply two to three dots on either side, near the hairline, and blend upwards.

Also, while contour is traditionally used to sculpt and bronzer to add warmth, it’s worth mentioning that they’re somewhat interchangeable these days.

Ultimately, it’s down to preference and what works best for you (personally, I’m all about a warm, bronzed contour).

Now that I’ve taken you on a mini contour deep dive, it’s time to discuss my favourite products.

Six options of varying shapes, sizes and price points that tick the hassle-free, ‘you look amazing’ box.

Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer

Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer

Of course, the first product I recommend is not actually a stick, but a pot.

Saie’s excellent Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer is exceptionally dewy and almost glossy on the skin.

It’s light and creamy and reminds me why I fell in love with makeup many moons ago. Great formula, great price point.

Available in six shades. €29 from Cult Beauty.

Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick

Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick

A dreamy top-shelf option if budget allows, Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick is the epitome of luxurious, high-performance makeup.

This glides onto the skin, depositing just enough product for a chic, effortless look worthy of Gucci Westman herself.

Available in three shades. €52 from Brown Thomas.

Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer

Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer

Perennially sold out, and with good reason, Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer is indeed effortless.

This creamy, delectable bronzer stick almost blends itself, so impressive is the formula.

Available in seven shades. €29 from Space NK.

Max Factor Miracle Sculpting Wand

Max Factor Miracle Sculpting Wand

The most affordable option on this list, Max Factor Miracle Sculpting Wand is exceptionally pigmented and delivers big time on the snatched face front.

The liquid formula is easy to get carried away with, however, so start with a very light application and build up from there.

Available in two shades. €9.50 from Amazon.

Pearl Beauty Multi-Use Lip and Face Stick

Pearl Beauty Multi-Use Lip and Face Stick

A personal handbag favourite, Pearl Beauty’s dinky Multi-Use Stick in Real Depth is a cool-toned bronze that’s particularly ideal for on-the-go glam.

Gorgeous as an eyeshadow, too – this can be swiped on and blended out in seconds.

Available in several shades. €26 from Pearl Beauty Cosmetics.

Makeup by Mario Soft Sculpt Shaping Stick

Makeup by Mario Soft Sculpt Shaping Stick

One of the most recent additions to my contour collection, Makeup by Mario Soft Sculpt Shaping Stick is a wonder.

A buttery soft formula, this is hydrating, creamy and ridiculously quick to use thanks to the built-in blending brush on the other side of the stick. Ten out of ten.