Bargain Hunter:  Jysk opening bargains in Ballincollig, half price Kellogg's offers in Lidl

Up to 70% off at JYSK

JYSK is opening their latest store in Ballincollig tomorrow, August 17, at 10am, and if you happen to be around, you could score some exclusive opening offers with savings of up to 70%. Plus, there's an extra 10% off all items on opening day. And (we're nearly done), if you sign up to their newsletter in advance, you can also nab yourself a €5 voucher when you spend €25 or more (only redeemable in store).

Some of the opening offers include the Aabenraa dining table for €100 (was €269) and Kokkedal dining chairs (€47.50 each, were €119 each). There are also office and gaming chairs from as little as €70, and desks from €63, perfect for creating the ideal home office set up. See jysk.ie/ballincollig-opening for more.

Save on Kellogg's, Barry's tea and more in Lidl

Kellogg's Cornflakes are better than half price in Lidl this week

Well worth popping into Lidl between now and next Wednesday, August 23, for some sweet savings on big brand items. Stock the cupboards ahead of the back to school rush Kellogg's cereals better than half price including a 720g box of Cornflakes for just €2.15 and a 750g box of Kellogg's Special K for €3.85. Get 100% extra free on Jacob's Tuc original biscuits (€1.99 for 200g) and 25% extra free on Barry's Tea Gold Blend tea bags (€3.80 for 100 teabags). See lidl.ie.

Pre-loved beauties for less at Happy Days

Pink Remain Birger Christensen suit from Happy Days

If you have a special occasion coming up, or maybe you just want to treat yourself to a powersuit, you might be interested to know rental platform Happy Days are selling some of their stock to make way for new bits and bobs. The sale has jut gone live this morning and while browsing we found a Remain Birger Christensen pink suit for €150 (size 10) and an ASOS Design multicoloured mini dress (available in size 10 and size 18). If you have tickets to our ieStyle event in October that last one would certainly fit the bill... Shop at happy-days.ie.

M&S' 20% off wine sale

M&S' Puglia Rosso wine is on offer

The sun might have gone away, but our desire for a crisp white wine hasn't. M&S has introduced 20% off its award-winning Italian Wine Range featuring white, red and rosé Italian wines for as little as €7.60 between now and September 11. Some of the wines on offer include M&S Puglia Rosso (was €9.50, now €7.60), M&S Bardolino Chiaretto Rosé (was €14, now €11.20) and M&S Classics Chianti (was €13, now €10.40). See marksandspencer.com.