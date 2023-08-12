Sustainability walks the walk at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Rainy runways were a signature at Copenhagen Fashion Week’s spring 2024 offering.
Unseasonable downpours dominated the Danish capital but designers didn’t let drizzle dampen fashion show proceedings and staged staging alfresco shows in museum courtyards, gardens, by the sea, and on a residential street.
Models (and showgoers) braved the inclement weather at Sak Potts, A. Roege Hove, Stine Goya, Markimeko, and Skall Studio, with umbrellas becoming a firm fixture on the front rows. But despite the grey and gloomy skies, the runways were awash with bright, springy shades.
Opera Sport was inspired by the early hues and silhouettes of spring and the sky, reflected in their collection’s use of powdery blue and buttery yellow.
Stine Goya showed scorching shades of fuchsia, proving Barbiecore is going nowhere, as well as soothing blue hues and delicate lilacs.
Softer pastels, mainly pink, also appeared at Lovechild and Opera Sport, while Sak Potts went bold with punchy shades of cobalt, zesty orange, and bright pink.
As part of their partnership with Copenhagen Fashion Week, Zalando presented the first-ever Zalando Visionary award this season to Paolina Russo.
The award puts the spotlight on fashion brands that share the same values and future of fashion vision as Zalando.
The rainy weather also played havoc with showgoers and their outfits.
The spring-summer edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week is customarily marked with scorching temperatures, but this August, the rain scuppered plans for sunshine dressing.
Instead, the mix of influencers, journalists, and buyers attending the shows embraced outerwear in every form, from classic trenches to glossy raincoats to motorcycle jackets and neutral overcoats.
The deluge didn’t put off the street-style set from embracing colour.
Instead, contrasting the gloomy skies were pops of vibrant green and rust.
Dressing practically was rife, with knits, leather, double denim and tailoring all equipping showgoers with rain-proof outfits that were ideal for dodging showers and rushing between shows.