Bargain Hunter: September sun deals, coffee savings and M&S' summer sale

September sun deals

After suffering through the wettest July on record, we're sure many of you are fantasing about a sunny getaway this September. TUI is offering a number of package deals at reduced prices including a 39% discount off a Cork to Majorca package at €589pps. Departing on September 12, you'll fly off to the Cala Bona region and stay in the self-catering Protur Floriana Resort which features three pools, two restaurants, and a long list of evening entertainment. The town’s restaurant-and-bar-lined beach is a 10-minute walk away. Cala Bona sees average temperatures of 28°C in September. See tuiholidays.ie

Coffee savings

Califia Farms cold brew

Like many of you, we try to avoid daily coffee runs these days as the cost of living crunch has chipped in to more of our disposable income. If you're on the hunt for a nice iced-coffee alternative, Califia's Cold Brew range is a sweet alternative. Available in three flavours (XX Espresso, Mocha, Caramel Oat), it usually RRPs at €3.89 per 750ml, but will be down to €3 in Dunnes Stores from next Wednesday, August 16, until September 12. Nescafé's Azera instant coffee range is on offer now, with the americano (90g) down to €5.50 (was €7.59) and the decaf variety down to €5 (was €7.59). Both offers end Tuesday, August 15. See dunnesstoresgrocery.com

M&S' Summer Sale

Body Soft Non-Wired bra from M&S

It's that time of year again - the end of summer sales are on the way. If you're on the hunt for a new bra, M&S offers a great in-store free bra fitting service, and you should be able to find a comfortable, well-fitting bra for less with up to 50% off across lingerie. The Body Soft Non-Wired bras are exceptionally comfortable and the lilac variety is currently down from €32 to just €10. The sale also offers a great chance to pick up a pair of comfy PJs. With the humidity we've been faced with this summer, the Cotton Modal Shortie Set is a good call. Made with responsibly sourced Tencel modal, the Cool Comfort finish draws moisture away from the body, making it a great choice for menopausal women also. It's currently reduced to €17 (was €35). See marksandspencer.ie