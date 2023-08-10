Kicks with a conscience: 10 ways to wear eco-friendly runners

When it comes to fashion, it’s sadly ironic that runners (sneakers or trainers, if you will) have such a high carbon footprint.
According to one study, a single pair generates 30 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions, keeping a 100-watt light bulb on for a week.
Couple that with synthetic materials taking years to biodegrade and we’ve got ourselves a problem.
Thankfully, the movement towards environmental stewardship and ethical practices has created a new breed of conscious retailers closing the loop.
Zero-waste policies, cruelty-free textiles, low-carbon styles, and limited production runs are just some of the ways we can expect to step into a new era thanks to 10 of the latest brands that won’t cost the earth.
elppá vegan Appleskin™ shoe, Sampla, €139
‘Tree Dasher 2’ sneaker, Allbirds, €140
The Tread-Bare Sneaker, Everlane, €151
Hero X Temperley sneakers, LØCI, €146.95
‘Leonardo 02’ sneaker, Flamingo's Life, €200
Gen1 - pineapple full yellow sneaker, MoEa, was €149; now €109
‘Modelo '89’ Hi sneaker, Saye, was €145; now €99
Ration L. ‘R-Kind’ unisex vegan leather trainer, Immaculate Vegan, €83.95
‘S-Wave 1 Contrast’ trainer, Stella McCartney, €550
‘Rio Branco’ alveomesh sneaker, Veja, €140
- SAMPLA: Waterford-based sneaker brand – from the Irish word ‘example’ – promoting elegance without consequence. Expect unisex styles made ethically in Europe using sustainable and innovative materials.
- ALLBIRDS: New Zealand-American apparel and footwear company committed to making better things in a better way using premium natural materials. Amongst their finds is the oh-so-light, carbon-neutral ‘Tree Dasher 2’ sneaker.
- FLAMINGO’S LIFE: Vegan, biodegradable kicks handmade in Spain using materials like corn waste, bamboo, hemp, organic cotton, and natural sustainably extracted rubber.
- VEJA: Cult French sneaker brand focusing on transparency, fair trade, and social and environmental responsibility in producing its globally popular styles.
- EVERLANE: U.S. brand known for quality wardrobe staples made in ethical factories. Their Tread-Bare sneaker style, boasting recycled materials, has a lower carbon impact than a cheeseburger or a reusable water bottle.
- STELLA MCCARTNEY: Cruelty-free and environmentally conscious label noted for its fabric innovations and commitment to leather-free products like ‘Vegea’ – a vegan alternative to animal leather, sourced from grape waste used in the brand’s unisex ‘S-Wave 1 Contrast’ trainers.
- SAYE: These Spanish iconoclasts (Say Yes to Change) promote planet- and people-friendly vegan sneakers made from bio-based, organic, and recycled materials like vegan corn and bamboo.
- MOEA: Paris-based pioneers of low-carbon and cruelty-free vegan sneakers made from biomaterials, like PineappleSkin used in their unisex Gen 1 Pineapple Gold Star.
- LØCI: Handmade vegan sneakers with a retro vibe crafted from a blend of recycled and conscious materials in LØCI’s Portuguese factory.
- RATION L: Vegan, gender-neutral shoe brand focusing on natural, eco-friendly vegan materials. Designing with intent, longevity, and treading lightly.
- IMMACULATE VEGAN: A 100% vegan, highly curated collection of premium ethical fashion using the most innovative and sustainable materials. No greenwashing.