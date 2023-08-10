Kicks with a conscience: 10 ways to wear eco-friendly runners

"Zero-waste policies, cruelty-free textiles, low-carbon styles, and limited production runs are just some of the ways we can expect to step into a new era..."
Top of the crops: Sampla's appleskin runners

Thu, 10 Aug, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

When it comes to fashion, it’s sadly ironic that runners (sneakers or trainers, if you will) have such a high carbon footprint. 

According to one study, a single pair generates 30 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions, keeping a 100-watt light bulb on for a week. 

Couple that with synthetic materials taking years to biodegrade and we’ve got ourselves a problem. 

Thankfully, the movement towards environmental stewardship and ethical practices has created a new breed of conscious retailers closing the loop. 

Zero-waste policies, cruelty-free textiles, low-carbon styles, and limited production runs are just some of the ways we can expect to step into a new era thanks to 10 of the latest brands that won’t cost the earth.

THE EDIT:

elppá vegan Appleskin™ shoe, Sampla, €139
elppá vegan Appleskin™ shoe, Sampla, €139

elppá vegan Appleskin™ shoe, Sampla, €139 

Women's Tree Dasher 2, All Birds, €140
Women's Tree Dasher 2, All Birds, €140

‘Tree Dasher 2’ sneaker, Allbirds, €140

The Tread-Bare Sneaker, Everlane, €151
The Tread-Bare Sneaker, Everlane, €151

The Tread-Bare Sneaker, Everlane, €151

Hero X Temperley sneakers, LØCI, €146.95
Hero X Temperley sneakers, LØCI, €146.95

Hero X Temperley sneakers, LØCI, €146.95

LEONARDO 02 BRICK, Flamingo's Life, €200
LEONARDO 02 BRICK, Flamingo's Life, €200

‘Leonardo 02’ sneaker, Flamingo's Life, €200

Gen1 - pineapple full yellow sneaker, MoEa, was €149; now €109
Gen1 - pineapple full yellow sneaker, MoEa, was €149; now €109

Gen1 - pineapple full yellow sneaker, MoEa, was €149; now €109

Modelo '89 Hi Green sneakers, Saye, was €149; now €99
Modelo '89 Hi Green sneakers, Saye, was €149; now €99

‘Modelo '89’ Hi sneaker, Saye, was €145; now €99

Ration L R-Kind Unisex Vegan Leather Trainer Camel , Immaculate Vegan, €83.95
Ration L R-Kind Unisex Vegan Leather Trainer Camel , Immaculate Vegan, €83.95

Ration L. ‘R-Kind’ unisex vegan leather trainer, Immaculate Vegan, €83.95

‘S-Wave 1 Contrast’ trainers, Stella McCartney, €550
‘S-Wave 1 Contrast’ trainers, Stella McCartney, €550

‘S-Wave 1 Contrast’ trainer, Stella McCartney, €550

‘Rio Branco’ alveomesh sneaker, Veja, €140
‘Rio Branco’ alveomesh sneaker, Veja, €140

‘Rio Branco’ alveomesh sneaker, Veja, €140 

STYLE NOTES:

  • SAMPLA: Waterford-based sneaker brand – from the Irish word ‘example’ – promoting elegance without consequence. Expect unisex styles made ethically in Europe using sustainable and innovative materials.
  • ALLBIRDS: New Zealand-American apparel and footwear company committed to making better things in a better way using premium natural materials. Amongst their finds is the oh-so-light, carbon-neutral ‘Tree Dasher 2’ sneaker.
  • FLAMINGO’S LIFE: Vegan, biodegradable kicks handmade in Spain using materials like corn waste, bamboo, hemp, organic cotton, and natural sustainably extracted rubber.
  • VEJA: Cult French sneaker brand focusing on transparency, fair trade, and social and environmental responsibility in producing its globally popular styles.
  • EVERLANE: U.S. brand known for quality wardrobe staples made in ethical factories. Their Tread-Bare sneaker style, boasting recycled materials, has a lower carbon impact than a cheeseburger or a reusable water bottle.
  • STELLA MCCARTNEY: Cruelty-free and environmentally conscious label noted for its fabric innovations and commitment to leather-free products like ‘Vegea’ – a vegan alternative to animal leather, sourced from grape waste used in the brand’s unisex ‘S-Wave 1 Contrast’ trainers.
  • SAYE: These Spanish iconoclasts (Say Yes to Change) promote planet- and people-friendly vegan sneakers made from bio-based, organic, and recycled materials like vegan corn and bamboo.
  • MOEA: Paris-based pioneers of low-carbon and cruelty-free vegan sneakers made from biomaterials, like PineappleSkin used in their unisex Gen 1 Pineapple Gold Star.
  • LØCI: Handmade vegan sneakers with a retro vibe crafted from a blend of recycled and conscious materials in LØCI’s Portuguese factory.
  • RATION L: Vegan, gender-neutral shoe brand focusing on natural, eco-friendly vegan materials. Designing with intent, longevity, and treading lightly.
  • IMMACULATE VEGAN: A 100% vegan, highly curated collection of premium ethical fashion using the most innovative and sustainable materials. No greenwashing.

