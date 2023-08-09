The bright side: Ten jolts of colour to liven up a dreary summer

The best way to get a dopamine hit during this dreary summer is through your wardrobe.

The perennial colour-blocking trend will instantly refresh your style, making you feel invigorated.

Think zesty citrus hues of lemon and lime, or be bold and beautiful in fiery red.

Whatever you choose, always look on the bright fashion-forward side of life.

GET THE LOOK:

Loewe at Brown Thomas

Keep your summer style sunny-side-up in refreshing yellow, as seen at Loewe at Brown Thomas.

Orange Tiered Dress, €70, Choice Boutique

Juicy Couture: Give your everyday summer dress an instant dopamine hit in mood-boosting orange, €70, Choice Boutique.

Lightening Bolt Earrings, €25, Wild.Teal

#ieloves - Lightening Bolt: Introduce a flash of colour to your look with pink leopard print earrings, €25, Wild.Teal.

Pink Ruffle Sleeve Dress, €378, Hofmann Copenhagen at Zalando

Pink Power: If Barbiecore has taught us anything, it’s to never underestimate the power of pink, €378, Hofmann Copenhagen at Zalando.

Ibiza Blue Tote, €295, Peelo

Ocean Deep: Go big and go bold with a statement handbag this summer season, €295, Peelo.

Rainbow Shoes, €58, Very

Rainbow Bright: Step out into the light with pride in these fabulous strappy heels, €58, Very.

Red Prairie Top, €16, Penneys

Pocket Friendly - Red Hot: Relight your boho fire in a chilli red prairie top, €16, Penneys.

Abstract Print Trousers, €240, Stine Goya

Print Off: Not ready for a full-on colour-block look? Break it up with an abstract print, €240, Stine Goya.

Blue Bomber Jacket, €69.95, Zara

Sky High: Revive the bomber jacket to new fashion heights in sky blue, €69.95, Zara.

Lime Jumpsuit, €195, Phase Eight at Oxendales

Citrus Fruit: Add zest appeal to your date-night look in an invigorating lime jumpsuit, €195, Phase Eight at Oxendales.