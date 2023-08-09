The bright side: Ten jolts of colour to liven up a dreary summer

Think zesty citrus hues of lemon and lime, or be bold and beautiful in fiery red.
Loewe at Brown Thomas

Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

The best way to get a dopamine hit during this dreary summer is through your wardrobe. 

The perennial colour-blocking trend will instantly refresh your style, making you feel invigorated. 

Think zesty citrus hues of lemon and lime, or be bold and beautiful in fiery red. 

Whatever you choose, always look on the bright fashion-forward side of life.

GET THE LOOK:

Keep your summer style sunny-side-up in refreshing yellow, as seen at Loewe at Brown Thomas.

Juicy Couture: Give your everyday summer dress an instant dopamine hit in mood-boosting orange, €70, Choice Boutique.

#ieloves - Lightening Bolt: Introduce a flash of colour to your look with pink leopard print earrings, €25, Wild.Teal.

Pink Power: If Barbiecore has taught us anything, it’s to never underestimate the power of pink, €378, Hofmann Copenhagen at Zalando.

Ocean Deep: Go big and go bold with a statement handbag this summer season, €295, Peelo.

Rainbow Bright: Step out into the light with pride in these fabulous strappy heels, €58, Very.

Pocket Friendly - Red Hot: Relight your boho fire in a chilli red prairie top, €16, Penneys.

Print Off: Not ready for a full-on colour-block look? Break it up with an abstract print, €240, Stine Goya.

Sky High: Revive the bomber jacket to new fashion heights in sky blue, €69.95, Zara.

Citrus Fruit: Add zest appeal to your date-night look in an invigorating lime jumpsuit, €195, Phase Eight at Oxendales.

