The bright side: Ten jolts of colour to liven up a dreary summer

The best way to get a dopamine hit during this dreary summer is through your wardrobe.
The perennial colour-blocking trend will instantly refresh your style, making you feel invigorated.
Think zesty citrus hues of lemon and lime, or be bold and beautiful in fiery red.
Whatever you choose, always look on the bright fashion-forward side of life.
Keep your summer style sunny-side-up in refreshing yellow, as seen at Loewe at Brown Thomas.
Give your everyday summer dress an instant dopamine hit in mood-boosting orange, €70, Choice Boutique.
Introduce a flash of colour to your look with pink leopard print earrings, €25, Wild.Teal.
If Barbiecore has taught us anything, it’s to never underestimate the power of pink, €378, Hofmann Copenhagen at Zalando.
Go big and go bold with a statement handbag this summer season, €295, Peelo.
Step out into the light with pride in these fabulous strappy heels, €58, Very.
Relight your boho fire in a chilli red prairie top, €16, Penneys.
Not ready for a full-on colour-block look? Break it up with an abstract print, €240, Stine Goya.
Revive the bomber jacket to new fashion heights in sky blue, €69.95, Zara.
Add zest appeal to your date-night look in an invigorating lime jumpsuit, €195, Phase Eight at Oxendales.