High shine: Here's why TikTok is going wild for lip oil

According to beauty buffs on TikTok, it’s time to ditch the heavy lipstick and swap your gooey gloss for a slick lip oil.

Make-up influencers have been posting videos raving about their favourite shades (and fruity scents), comparing brands and hunting for designer dupes, with clips racking up millions of views.

“I think the texture is new to a lot of people who are fed up with sticky balms and glosses, and want something more low-key but still with a great colour and finish,” says Ciara O’Shea, celebrity make-up artist and founder of Proshine.

“They are also great for people that would have traditionally stayed away from lip colour or were too scared of it.”

Unlike the highly pigmented glosses that have been popular with Gen Z over the past couple of years, lip oils tend to offer a more subtle ‘your lips but better’ colour pay-off – or no pigment at all, in the case of clear oils.

“They are an elevated alternative to the Y2K-inspired lip glosses and provide a nourishing treatment,” says Jamie Genevieve, make-up artist and founder of VIEVE.

“Lip oils also offer a beautiful, natural wash of colour, which complements the ‘clean make-up’ aesthetic that has been trending for a while on TikTok.”

Jamie Coombes, Dior UK pro make-up artist, says that rave reviews are a big driver of cosmetic sales: “The power of social media is mighty and when a product’s formula, packaging and results fit the expectations, it makes it a winner!”

What’s the difference between lip oil and gloss?

“Lip oils offer the effects and results of both lip gloss and lip balm,” says Coombes.

“It is a richer texture that penetrates quicker and deeper for instantly nourished lips.”

If you love the shiny, plump-pout look but struggle with gloopy glosses, try a lip oil, Genevieve says: “Unlike a balm or gloss, a lip oil is lightweight and non-sticky.”

What’s the best way to wear lip oil?

“Lip oils are very versatile,” says Genevieve. “They can be worn on their own for an everyday, ‘off-duty’ look or layered over liner and lipstick to add a high-shine finish to elevate a dramatic lip.”

She recommends the best-selling VIEVE Lip Dew in the Original shade: “Clear with a golden multi-dimensional finish, it’s incredibly flattering when worn on its own and looks beautiful layered with your go-to lipstick shade.”

Lip oils can also double up as an eye gloss, O’Shea says: “I like to use it liberally on my lips and then pop a little on my eyelids and cheeks to have a uniform colour and texture in my make-up look.”

She’s a big fan of one of the OG ranges: “Clarins has been top of the lip-oil game forever. I’ve been using them for years. They come in a variety of the best colours that suit everyone.”

While shimmery gold and silver oils are on the rise this summer, the best-selling shades of the TikTok-famous Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil are all punchy pinks.

“The most popular and my personal ‘go-to’ colours are Pink, Rosewood and Cherry, which are gorgeous and suit all skin tones,” Coombes says.

“Lip oil is not just a trend – it’s a beauty must-have and can suit every make-up preference.”