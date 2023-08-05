Weekend Loves: Pop-up films and fizzy tipples

Popular PopUp Movie Club returns to venues across Cork

The hugely popular PopUp Movie Club is back this August and September with a brilliant lineup of outdoor shows in locations across Cork.

This month film lovers can make their way to Fota House & Gardens with a spectacular lineup of shows.

What could be a nicer way to spend date night or to connect with your pals than a brilliant night of movie-watching under the stars?

Films in August at Fota House include Pitch Perfect, Rocketman, and Dirty Dancing (tickets €11 and €15) while September sees Mean Girls come to the Marina Market (tickets €12).

Places are limited so sing and dance your way over to thepopupmovieclub.ie

email info@thepopupmovieclub.ie for more information.



Disaronno Fizz - try one at Dwyer's

Live the dolce vita with Disaronno at Dwyers of Cork

The Italian liqueur Disaronno can be enjoyed over ice, in cocktails, in coffee, and of course in tiramisu.

The Disaronno Fizz is a great summer cocktail that’s low in alcohol and the perfect aperitif.

If you can’t make it to the Almalfi coast this summer then you can attempt to live the dolce vita by blending 45 ml Disaronno, 150 ml soda water or sparkling water, and some fresh lemon juice together for a refreshing cocktail.

Better still make your way to Dwyers of Cork on the last Saturday of each month throughout August and September where each customer booked for brunch will receive a complimentary Disaronno Fizz to sip with their meal.

Irish perfume brand Cloon Keen

Cloon Keen’s exquisite new packaging reflects its contents

Irish perfumers Cloon Keen must produce some of the most exquisite products in the country - from perfumes with evocative names such as Róisín Dubh, Sybarite, and Bel Étage to home fragrances such as Antique Library and Spanish Arch each element of these poetic scents is carefully considered.

Co-founders of Cloon Keen, Julian Checkley and Margaret Mangan, originally met on a film set and their design nous is evident in the presentation of their products.

Their new perfume bottles are hand-sprayed with semi-opaque silver mirroring the decor of their boutiques.

In line with sustainability efforts, a new screw cap will allow each fragrance to be refilled and packaging has also been minimised.

Perfumes range from €130 to €170 per 75 ml. Candles and candle refills range from €38 to €45 each.

Harpist Cáit Ní Riáin

Folklore, food and feminine energy - an evening with Manchán Magan

The Common Knowledge School of Lost Skills Open Day takes place next Saturday in Co. Clare where participants will have the opportunity to discover skills such as cob making, weaving, and fermentation.

Later that evening, writer and broadcaster Manchán Magan will host an exploration into female energy in the landscape and how this impacted the food we produced long ago and the water that has sustained and empowered our ancestors for generations.

Magan will be joined by storyteller and musician Aindrias de Stack and harpist Cáit Ní Riain for this thought-provoking evening of music and spoken word.

Lisdoonvarna Pavillion Hall. Tickets €22 plus booking fee.

Tickets available from tickettailor.com.

My Name is Ted's Green Phone Purse

Quirky cool accessories perfect for travel

One of the brilliant Irish design businesses selected for this year’s Brown Thomas CREATE, My Name is Ted is an award-winning brand which has reignited a family connection to leatherwork.

Couple Brendan McEvoy and Kasia Gaborec-McEvoy design eye-catching handbags and accessories which are made in Italy from quality leather and solid brass hardware.

Two of their latest designs are perfect for travel whether at home or abroad - the Door Phone Purse is a clever and stylish phone holder with a removable chain handle, leather crossbody strap, zips for safety, and integrated card slots (€345).

And, if you find yourself rummaging for your glasses then rummage no more as they’ve just released a new leather glasses case which clips onto your bag (€149).

Mariella Frostrup

National Menopause Summit comes to Cork

Blowing the doors wide open on the subject of menopause is the National Menopause Summit, coming to Cork this October, with tickets available now.

If you’re perimenopausal or menopausal you’ll want to check out this brilliant event which brings guest speaker Mariella Frostrup together with Irish menopause advocate Gráinne Seoige at Cork City Hall.

Cited as a ‘full-day masterclass in menopause’ this event brings together a host of leading experts, advocates, clinicians, facilitators, and professionals in the area of perimenopause and menopause.