Check it out: 11 ways to get boxed in with gingham

Say what you want about gingham; it’s got staying power.
Often seen as the safer and least exciting of its check brethren, a cursory look into the annals of style will prove otherwise.
Whether Dorothy Gale’s 1939 pinafore, Bardot’s 1959 wedding dress (cue: infamous fabric shortage), Princess Di’s off-duty trousers circa 1986, or Comme des Garçons’ 1997 ‘Lumps and Bumps’ collection—history has spoken.
Fast forward to 2023 for a continued discourse courtesy of Margot Robbie and Ariana Grande serving box-fresh Prada realness. Truly iconic.
Not a gingham fan? Prepare to check yourself with 11 ways to work the trend.
1. Nobody's Child pure cotton gingham midi waisted dress, M&S, €95
2. Gathered sleeve ‘Shore’ gingham dress, Toast, was €265; now €105
3. ‘Ben’ bag, Rouje, €295
4. ‘Edda’ top, Rouje, €140
5. ‘Philea’ mules, Rouje, €210
6. Smocking detail blouse, Boden, was €98; now €58.80
7. Square neck linen midi dress, Boden, €175
8. Straight seersucker stretch trousers, Ganni, €195
9. ‘Lily’ tiered gingham skirt, Whistles, was €115; now €75
10. Gingham hat, Whistles, was €49; now €39
11. ‘Nicolette’ rosette gingham midi dress, Rixo, €345
