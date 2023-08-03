Check it out: 11 ways to get boxed in with gingham

Whether Dorothy Gale’s 1939 pinafore, Bardot’s 1959 wedding dress (cue: infamous fabric shortage), Princess Di’s off-duty trousers circa 1986 or Comme des Garçons’ 1997 ‘Lumps and Bumps’ collection—history has spoken. 
Timeless gingham.

Say what you want about gingham; it’s got staying power. 

Often seen as the safer and least exciting of its check brethren, a cursory look into the annals of style will prove otherwise. 

Whether Dorothy Gale’s 1939 pinafore, Bardot’s 1959 wedding dress (cue: infamous fabric shortage), Princess Di’s off-duty trousers circa 1986, or Comme des Garçons’ 1997 ‘Lumps and Bumps’ collection—history has spoken. 

Fast forward to 2023 for a continued discourse courtesy of Margot Robbie and Ariana Grande serving box-fresh Prada realness. Truly iconic. 

Not a gingham fan? Prepare to check yourself with 11 ways to work the trend.

GET THE LOOK:

1. Nobody's Child pure cotton gingham midi waisted dress, M&S, €95 

2. Gathered sleeve ‘Shore’ gingham dress, Toast, was €265; now €105 

3. ‘Ben’ bag, Rouje, €295 

4. ‘Edda’ top, Rouje, €140 

5. ‘Philea’ mules, Rouje, €210 

6. Smocking detail blouse, Boden, was €98; now €58.80 

7. Square neck linen midi dress, Boden, €175 

8. Straight seersucker stretch trousers, Ganni, €195 

9. ‘Lily’ tiered gingham skirt, Whistles, was €115; now €75 

10. Gingham hat, Whistles, was €49; now €39 

11. ‘Nicolette’ rosette gingham midi dress, Rixo, €345 

STYLE NOTES:

  • PRINT REMIX: Cult London label Rixo (rixolondon.com) reimagines the classic tea dress print with ‘Nicolette’ - a rosette, daisy, and gingham beauty.
  • VINTAGE VIBES: Channel 50s and 60s screen sirens with a pair of Ganni (ganni.com) seersucker trousers and a waist-tied white shirt.
  • EN FRANÇAIS: Do French girl chic á la Rouje (rouje.com) with low-key colourways and coquettish silhouettes.
  • CLOSET CLASSIC: British brand Boden’s (boden.eu) smock detail blouse gives gingham everyday ease with its half-placket neckline, breezy hem, and adjustable sleeves.

