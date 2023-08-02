Gallic Charms: paying homage to the late Jane Birkin

The recent passing of style icon Jane Birkin has left us lusting after that quintessential French aesthetic.

Giving us effortless style, Birkin is the epitome of Parisian chic.

Choose carefully curated staple pieces to achieve the look.

Think of a slouchy black blazer thrown over a Breton stripe for a summer style that oozes that sartorial je ne sais quoi.

GET THE LOOK

Jane Birkin in a classic French fit

A master class in keeping it simple yet effective, Birkin makes the white shirt and jeans combo forever chic.

White Shirt, €300, Anine Bing at Seagreen

Quiet Luxury: Soft-to-touch silk will instantly elevate the simple white shirt to quiet luxury status, €300, Anine Bing at Seagreen.

Ayla Green Onyx Ring, €99, Emma By Jane at Kildare Village

#ieloves - Emerald City: Inject some magic to your accessories with an enviable green onyx ring, €99, Emma By Jane at Kildare Village.

Strappy Black Dress, €58, Michelle Keegan at Very

Fuss Free: Create a pitch-perfect summer look in an understated strappy midi dress, €58, Michelle Keegan at Very.

Breton Striped Top, €35, COS

Cult Classic: Key to French style the Breton Stripe remains a classic hit, €35, COS.

Pocket Friendly - In The Trenches: The ultimate transitional cover-up – the trench coat will bring you seamlessly from summer to autumn, €38, Penneys.

Flared Cropped Jeans, €39.95, Zara

Flare Up: Trade your skinnies for flares but keep them cropped for Gallic chic, €39.95, Zara.

Metallic Pumps, €149, Arket

Metallic Taste: Give the girly ballerina pump some edge in silver metallics, €149, Arket.

Braided Bucket Bag, €149, & Other Stories

Leather Bound: Upgrade Birkin’s favourite basket bag to braided leather for extra longevity, €149, & Other Stories.

Tortoiseshell Sunglasses, €66, Oliver Bonas

Sunny Side Up: Rain or shine, oversized sunglasses are the ultimate Parisian accessory, €66, Oliver Bonas.