Gallic Charms: paying homage to the late Jane Birkin

The recent passing of style icon Jane Birkin has left us lusting after that quintessential French aesthetic.
Giving us effortless style, Birkin is the epitome of Parisian chic.
Choose carefully curated staple pieces to achieve the look.
Think of a slouchy black blazer thrown over a Breton stripe for a summer style that oozes that sartorial.
A master class in keeping it simple yet effective, Birkin makes the white shirt and jeans combo forever chic.
Soft-to-touch silk will instantly elevate the simple white shirt to quiet luxury status, €300, Anine Bing at Seagreen.
Inject some magic to your accessories with an enviable green onyx ring, €99, Emma By Jane at Kildare Village.
Create a pitch-perfect summer look in an understated strappy midi dress, €58, Michelle Keegan at Very.
Key to French style the Breton Stripe remains a classic hit, €35, COS.
The ultimate transitional cover-up – the trench coat will bring you seamlessly from summer to autumn, €38, Penneys.
Trade your skinnies for flares but keep them cropped for Gallic chic, €39.95, Zara.
Give the girly ballerina pump some edge in silver metallics, €149, Arket.
Upgrade Birkin’s favourite basket bag to braided leather for extra longevity, €149, & Other Stories.
Rain or shine, oversized sunglasses are the ultimate Parisian accessory, €66, Oliver Bonas.