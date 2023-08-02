Bargain Hunter: Back to college essentials in Lidl and Dunnes, Wagyu beef in Aldi from €3.49

Back to College essentials - from bedroom to kitchen

Ah, it's that time of year again — when parents and students start making mad dashes around Aldi and Lidl for moving house/back to college essentials. If this is your first rodeo, mark Monday, August 7 in your diary. Lidl will have a number of handy items in the special aisle area including a desk chair (€69.99, down from €79.99), a LED desk lamp (€14.99, down from €17.99), and a clothes airer for €17.99. A number of essentials like pillows, pillow protectors, mattress protectors, and sheets will also be in stock, as will handy kitchen items like a 700W Microwave (€59.99), sandwich toaster (€24.99) and frying pan (€12.99). If you're staying in on-campus accommodation, make sure you check in advance what items will be provided,as they often provide items like duvets and microwaves where off-campus accommodation may not. See lidl.ie

Salter Air Fryer on offer in Dunnes Stores

Over in Dunnes Stores, the Morphy Richards Rechargeable Blender is on offer for €29.95 (was €39.95), handy for breakfast-on-the-go when you're rushing in for 9am lectures. A 3.2L air fryer from Salter is also on offer, €49.95 (was €99.90), and will be the perfect addition to any college kitchen this year. See dunnesstores.com

Our favourite summer beauty product for less

Sculpted by Aimee HydraTint

There has been one stand-out product in our make-up bag this summertarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">, and that is Sculpted by Aimee's HydraTint. As someone who suffers from acne and has been experiencing a flare-up recently, I have long dismissed tints as being for those with flawless skin only. But, this particular tint gives me just enough coverage to feel comfortable wearing it into the office or lounging around the pool without feeling my skin is being suffocated by the summer sun. It's currently on offer at Millies for €21.25 (RRP €25), millies.ie.

Wagyu beef in Aldi

Wagyu Burger in Aldi

From Thursday, August 3, customers can pick up Wagyu Meatballs for €3.49 (300g) and Wagyu Burgers for €3.99 (340g) in Aldi stores. We've been forewarned this is a limited-time offer. See aldi.ie.