Bargain Hunter: Ninja air fryer sale, 25% off school uniforms and Prime drinks in Aldi

The bargains to be on the lookout for this week
School savings in Tesco, Ninja Air Fryer offers and Prime in Aldi

Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 12:58
Nicole Glennon

Nab a Ninja Air Fryer for less

Ninja is the mother of all airfryer brands, and for good reason. Their 3.8L one basket air fryer is down to €119 (RRP €179) in Shaws' summer sale, with the mammoth two-basket 7.6L Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer (reviewed here), reduced to €199 (RRP €239). The sale ends this weekend, so don't leave it too long

If you have an old airfryer and are looking to upgrade. Currys are offering €25 off Ninja Air Fryers when you trade-in old kitchen electrical appliances. See currys.ie.

Prime time at Aldi

KSI and Logan Paul advertising Prime Drinks. Photo:Instagram
From tomorrow, July 27, Aldi stores will be stocking the viral Prime Hydration in two of the brand’s signature flavours, Ice Pop and Blue Raspberry. The brainchild of YouTube stars, KSI and Logan Paul, fans across Ireland and beyond have reportedly been paying up to €18 for the stuff since January, but it will be priced at a much more reasonable €2.99 per 500ml bottle in the German supermarket. 

Unsurprisingly, Aldi is anticipating high demand for this product and have limited purchases to one of each flavour per customer. One they're gone, they're gone.... See aldi.ie. 

Save 25% on school uniforms at Tesco

From now until Tuesday, August 8, F&F at Tesco will be offering 25% off all school uniform products, including footwear, for Clubcard members. Essential items, such as the 2-pack boys’ and girls’ trousers in black, grey, and navy from €9 are available in regular, slim, and skinny fits, a selection of colours, and jersey and woven fabrications. The range also features boys’ and girls’ 3-pack shirts, in both long and short sleeves from €7, in regular, slim, and skinny fits designed to suit every preference.

Tesco are offering 25% off school uniform essentials
Unisex’ polo shirt 3-packs are available in a variety of colours from just €5, a unisex slim fit is also offered. Parents can also purchase unisex 2-pack V neck jumpers starting at €10, in a range of colours, and girls’ two-pack cardigans in a range of colours from €10. A range of school shoes are also available, including the sporty double strap formal shoe starting from €19, and black plimsoles from €7.50. Other styles available include slip on, runners, Velcro and lace up options. See tesco.ie.

