Wild Thing: 12 ways to wear animal print

Fond of an animal print? If your wardrobe is starting to resemble a zoo, fear not.
Zebras, leopards, snakes and tigers continue to have serious style chops, inspiring new perennial iterations and validating archival favourites.
Whether an exotic minimalist or on the hunt for a closet trophy, we’ve found twelve perfect pieces of prey for your next retail prowl.
InWear 'Davila' dress, Itsome, €149.95
Paco Rabanne ‘Pixel Flow’ printed gold-tone chainmail earrings, Net-a-Porter, €370
The Kooples animal print silk-blend kimono, Brown Thomas, €195
Zebra print square scarf, & Other Stories, €35
Jaeger silk blend animal print shirt, M&S, €155
Abstract leopard bag, Stine Goya, was €150, now €75
‘Out Out’ leopard print sandals, Nicki Hoyne, €205 SHEER VOILE MAXI FLOUNCE SKIRT
Sheer voile leopard print maxi flounce skirt, Ganni, €295
Crinkled satin zebra print maxi dress, Ganni, €345
Clouded tiger asymmetric dress, Whistles, €259
‘Icon’ zebra silk crêpe de chine slip dress, Oliva Von Halle, €815
- NEW HUES: Who says a leopard never changes its spots? Reimagine classic colourways like Jaeger’s orange and pink for M&S or pops of green as seen at Stine Goya.
- DIAL IT DOWN: Too wild? Offset the print’s power with soft frills and delicate fabrics or style with something unexpected like a Jane Birkin-style basket bag.
- CREATURE FEATURES: Tired of the same old, same old? Let your imagination roam free with an animal-centric approach to prints as seen at Olivia Von Halle.
- PRINTS CHARMING: Domesticate untamed animal prints with whimsical florals or gingham accents.