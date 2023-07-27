Wild Thing: 12 ways to wear animal print

"Zebras, leopards, snakes and tigers continue to have serious style chops, inspiring new perennial iterations and validating archival favourites."
Wild Thing: 12 ways to wear animal print

Bright and vivid animal prints are a styleable reliable.

Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

Fond of an animal print? If your wardrobe is starting to resemble a zoo, fear not. 

Zebras, leopards, snakes and tigers continue to have serious style chops, inspiring new perennial iterations and validating archival favourites. 

Whether an exotic minimalist or on the hunt for a closet trophy, we’ve found twelve perfect pieces of prey for your next retail prowl.

THE EDIT:

InWear 'Davila' dress, Itsome, €149.95
InWear 'Davila' dress, Itsome, €149.95

InWear 'Davila' dress, Itsome, €149.95 

Paco Rabanne Pixel Flow printed gold-tone chainmail earrings, Net-a-Porter, €370
Paco Rabanne Pixel Flow printed gold-tone chainmail earrings, Net-a-Porter, €370

Paco Rabanne ‘Pixel Flow’ printed gold-tone chainmail earrings, Net-a-Porter, €370

The Kooples Animal Print Silk-Blend Kimono, Brown Thomas, €195
The Kooples Animal Print Silk-Blend Kimono, Brown Thomas, €195

The Kooples animal print silk-blend kimono, Brown Thomas, €195

Zebra print square scarf, &amp; Other Stories, €35
Zebra print square scarf, & Other Stories, €35

Zebra print square scarf, & Other Stories, €35

Jaeger Silk Blend Animal Print Shirt, M&amp;S, €155
Jaeger Silk Blend Animal Print Shirt, M&S, €155

Jaeger silk blend animal print shirt, M&S, €155

Abstract leopard bag, Stine Goya, was €150, now €75
Abstract leopard bag, Stine Goya, was €150, now €75

Abstract leopard bag, Stine Goya, was €150, now €75

‘Out Out’ leopard print sandals, Nicki Hoyne, €205
‘Out Out’ leopard print sandals, Nicki Hoyne, €205

‘Out Out’ leopard print sandals, Nicki Hoyne, €205 SHEER VOILE MAXI FLOUNCE SKIRT

Sheer voile maxi flounce skirt, Ganni, €295
Sheer voile maxi flounce skirt, Ganni, €295

Sheer voile leopard print maxi flounce skirt, Ganni, €295

Crinkled satin maxi dress, Ganni, €345
Crinkled satin maxi dress, Ganni, €345

Crinkled satin zebra print maxi dress, Ganni, €345

Clouded ‘Tiger’ asymmetric dress, Whistles, €259
Clouded ‘Tiger’ asymmetric dress, Whistles, €259

Clouded tiger asymmetric dress, Whistles, €259

‘Icon’ zebra silk crêpe de chine slip dress, Oliva Von Halle, €815
‘Icon’ zebra silk crêpe de chine slip dress, Oliva Von Halle, €815

‘Icon’ zebra silk crêpe de chine slip dress, Oliva Von Halle, €815 

STYLE NOTES:

  • NEW HUES: Who says a leopard never changes its spots? Reimagine classic colourways like Jaeger’s orange and pink for M&S or pops of green as seen at Stine Goya.
  • DIAL IT DOWN: Too wild? Offset the print’s power with soft frills and delicate fabrics or style with something unexpected like a Jane Birkin-style basket bag.
  • CREATURE FEATURES: Tired of the same old, same old? Let your imagination roam free with an animal-centric approach to prints as seen at Olivia Von Halle.
  • PRINTS CHARMING: Domesticate untamed animal prints with whimsical florals or gingham accents.

Read More

Keep your hat on: 10 ways to make the most of your accessories

More in this section

Bargain Hunter: Ninja air fryer sale, 25% off school uniforms and Prime drinks in Aldi Bargain Hunter: Ninja air fryer sale, 25% off school uniforms and Prime drinks in Aldi
Penneys set to lower prices on essentials to make back-to-school more affordable Penneys set to lower prices on essentials to make back-to-school more affordable
First look: What to expect from Carolyn Donnelly's new autumn 2023 collection at Dunnes Stores First look: What to expect from Carolyn Donnelly's new autumn 2023 collection at Dunnes Stores
<p>The power of accessories is rising making the finishing touches the unexpected the star of the show.</p>

Keep your hat on: 10 ways to make the most of your accessories

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd