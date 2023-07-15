Weekend Loves: Classic Irish design revamped, plus lots for the kids

Kilkenny Design launches Heritage Collection

Not only has the Aran jumper become a classic but it is loved the world over by celebrities and fashion designers alike who put their own twist on this traditional, yet timeless, piece of clothing.

Irish retailer Kilkenny Design, well known for its support of Irish design, has just launched its own homage to the Aran with the release of The Heritage Collection.

The exclusive collection features sweaters, capes, cardigans and accessories as well as handbags and purses.

Inspired by 60 years of Kilkenny Design in Ireland, the collection draws on designs from the 60s and 70s bringing them up-to-date for the modern customer at home and abroad.

The Heritage Collection also includes a unique new collection of luxury throws made by McNutt in Co. Donegal.

We Make Good's Paint Your Own Kids' T-Shirt Kit

Keep the kids busy with paintable t-shirts from We Make Good

Social enterprise We Make Good is one of our favourite outfits nationwide for its brilliant Irish-designed products and employment of people from disadvantaged and refugee backgrounds.

Their new kit is a great way to nurture creativity this summer. Designed especially for children, the kit features an organic cotton t-shirt, screen printed by talented We Make Good team members, as well as unique designs by Dublin-based illustrator Eoin Whelehan.

Each kit comes with non-toxic fabric paint and a brush. The child’s colouring can then be made fast with the use of an iron.

Staunton's on the Green picnic packages

Dublin can be heaven with a picnic on the Green

Did you know that July is national picnic month?

To celebrate, Staunton's on the Green in Dublin are offering guests a perfect picnic experience in their secluded garden setting or in the nearby Iveagh Gardens or St. Stephen's Green.

Staunton’s is beside The Museum of Literature Ireland (MoLI) and in the vicinity of all of Dublin’s cultural, dining and retail offerings.

Comprising three interlinked period buildings, the bedrooms and common areas have retained their original Georgian features and Bed & Breakfast for two starts at €224.

Three picnic packages are available to guests: the Picnic package for two (€40), the Prosecco picnic package for two (€75) and the Champagne picnic package for two (€110).

Jane Murray, Creator of 'Sorcas Le Croí' and Founder of Broken Theatre Productions.

Sorcas le Croí - circus and music fusion comes to Galway this summer

The circus is pitching up in the Connemara Gaeltacht this summer as Sorcas le Croí comes to town beside the TG4 studios in Galway.

The Irish cultural fusion will showcase circus ‘as gaeilge’ with two shows daily delivered through the Irish language with celtic rhythm and dance.

Each tune has been specially commissioned to elevate the enjoyment, mystique and wonder of the circus and musicians will perform live alongside the circus performers.

Irish-speaking ring mistress and fiddle player extraordinaire Síle Ní Riain will keep control (or not) of the clowns, trapeze artists, acrobats and more.

August 1 - 13. Tickets from €15. For group bookings call Jane Murray on 085 1307 503. broken-theatre.ie

Powerscourt Distillery unveils 'The Gates'

Whiskey lovers will be pleased to note that Powerscourt Distillery has just unveiled ‘The Gates’ - the third and final chapter of its award-winning Estate Series.

Featuring a distinctive trumpeter on the label, inspired by the intricate gates of Powerscourt Estate, this Fercullen Single Malt, is an amalgamation of Bourbon and Amarone matured whiskeys.

The flavour profile includes notes of sweet summer fruits with vanilla, honey and biscuit giving way to soft oak spice.

‘The Gates’ is available from the distillery website and visitor centre rolling out to other retailers nationwide over the next few weeks.

Limited edition numbered bottle release. 46% ABV. RRP €75. powerscourtdistillery.com

Donate hand-me-down uniforms to M&S and Oxfam

The thoughts of back-to-school expenses can be crippling for many parents despite the recent announcement that primary school books will now be provided free to schoolchildren.

M&S have recently partnered with Oxfam and eBay to expand their ‘Shwopping’ partnership with Oxfam with a special focus on school uniforms.

The retailer is calling on people across Ireland to donate unwanted uniform items for resale by popping hand-me-down quality pre-loved uniform items into one of the Shwop boxes in M&S shops nationwide in return for 20 percent off selected kids clothing.