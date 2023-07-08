Weekend Loves: hip-hugging jeans and a world of art and design

Find the perfect fit with Salsa Jeans

If you’re seeking the perfect pair of jeans then check out Salsa Jeans — the Portuguese brand that has just opened a new store in Dublin’s Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

The brand is also available in more than 60 stockists countrywide, with The Confidence Room, a gorgeous pop up space on Dublin’s Exchequer Street, providing customers with the chance to meet a denim expert (open until July 22).

The brand is best known for its push-in and push-up styles which, through the use of cleverly placed darts, are designed to flatter around the tummy, waist and bum areas and come in a variety of styles from skinny to flared, straight to slim.

Prices from €95.

Stress-free packing with Dust + Rock

Does your suitcase explode the moment you reach your hotel or Airbnb?

Then fear not because the packing cubes by Waterford company Dust + Rock are here to save you from hotel room chaos.

Pilot and brand founder, Susan Furniss-Radley, is well-placed to know what works when it comes to packing and flying.

With space at a premium (not to mention the cost of extra luggage) her packing sets are a great way to save space and store your belongings when you reach your destination.

The Dust + Rock travel cube set includes two large clothing cubes, a shoe bag, an accessories bag, a laundry bag, and a luggage handle bag.

Available in pink and blue, the set of seven cubes costs €65.

An Oscars fashion raffle in aid of a great cause

Be in with your chance to win a piece of Oscar’s history.

Sara O’Neill, founder of the Eadach brand, is currently raising funds for Women’s Aid Federation NI by raffling pieces worn by the team from An Irish Goodbye to this year’s Oscars celebrations.

The items include pocket squares worn by actor Seamus O’Hara and director Ross White, as well as a stunning crepe-de-china ‘Children of Lir’ cape worn by O’Hara’s wife at the Vanity Fair after party.

Running until July 26, tickets for the raffle cost £10 (about €13).

Get your glow on with affordable fake tan from Lidl

If you’re looking to get your glow on this holiday season but baulk at the price of big-name tanning brands, then look to Lidl for great self-tanning products at affordable prices.

Lidl’s vegan and cruelty-free self-tanning mousse Marbella Glow is just €4.29 (150ml) and available in three shades — medium, dark and extra dark.

Made in Co Cork and available in Lidl stores nationwide this summer.

Boppin’ at the Drive-in at the Everyman this weekend

It’s the 1950s and the kids are cutting loose.

The old world is fading fast and the new sounds of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, and rock ’n’ roll are hitting the airwaves.

If you fancy yourself as a bit of a Sandy or Danny then you’ll love Boppin’ at the Drive-In: The Fab 50s part of the Everyman Sunday Songbook, tomorrow evening from 7pm.

Hear the story of this exciting cultural era and sing along to a ‘hit parade’ of chart-topping songs from the era. Suitable for all ages. Running time 120 mins. Tickets €27.

The magnificent newly-restored Vernet Drawing Room at Russborough House

The Alfred Beit Foundation last week unveiled the newly restored Vernet Drawing Room at Russborough House — a restoration project that brings the room’s original vision to life including its magnificent artwork and dramatic baroque ceilings and walls.

Overseen by Russborough’s head of collections and conservation Pauline Swords, the paintings have been expertly restored to their former glory by Alec Cobb and his team, while the elaborate gilded stucco work has been completed by Restoration Artist, Theresa Cuddihy.

With the gilding work complete, the paintings re-hung and the elegant furnishings back in situ, the Vernet Drawing Room is now open to the public.

Guided tours of Russborough House take place daily with tickets from €12 for adults and €6 for children.

There's lots to see and do on the estate including a children’s playground, maze, walking trails, and a cafe.