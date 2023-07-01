Ask the experts: the most common self-care problems women experience

THE HAIR

Clare Devereux, international trichologist, stylist, and founder of hairhealthessentials.com, started working in makeover segments on shows including This Morning and Lorraine. She’s styled award shows like the Golden Globes and the Oscars and worked on E! Entertainment.

1. Postpartum hair loss

Postpartum hair loss is a significant concern for new mothers, with over 70% experiencing it. This usually occurs around four to five months after giving birth.

During pregnancy, hormonal changes cause hair to remain in a holding phase, resulting in thick and luscious hair.

However, after childbirth, hormone levels return to normal, causing an accelerated shedding phase and leading to thinner, weaker hair.

Practise a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals, including biotin, iron, and zinc, to support hair health. Avoid excessive heat styling and opt for gentle hair care practices.

Minimise the use of harsh chemicals, tight hairstyles, and heat tools to prevent further damage.

Consider using hair supplements that contain essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. Incorporate a product like Hair Health Essentials’ NEW MOM Shampoo and Conditioner into your hair care routine.

Enriched with natural ingredients such as Damask Rose, Jojoba Oil, Avocado Oil, and Castor Oil, these products promote healthy hair growth, strengthen follicles, and improve scalp health.

2. Thinning hair and hair loss

Thinning hair and hair loss affect women of all ages and can have various underlying causes, including hormonal imbalances, genetics, stress, and nutritional deficiencies.

It can lead to decreased volume, reduced self-confidence, and emotional distress. It can happen through different stages of your life particularly through perimenopause and menopause.

Consult a certified trichologist or healthcare professional to identify the cause of your hair loss.

They can conduct tests to determine if any underlying health conditions, such as thyroid disorders or hormonal imbalances, contribute to the issue.

Manage stress levels through relaxation techniques like meditation and yoga.

High stress levels can contribute to hair loss, so finding healthy ways to cope is crucial.

Maintain a well-balanced diet, rich in proteins, vitamins (especially B-complex vitamins), and minerals. Nutrients like iron, zinc, and biotin are essential for healthy hair growth.

Incorporate foods such as eggs, fish, leafy greens, nuts, and seeds into your diet.

Consider scalp massage using essential oils such as rosemary, lavender, or peppermint oil.

3. Dry and itchy scalp

A dry and itchy scalp can be caused by many factors, including harsh hair products, environmental factors, scalp infections, or underlying skin conditions.

It leads to discomfort, dandruff, and a flaky scalp. Switch to gentle, natural hair care products that are free from sulphates and parabens.

Regularly moisturise your scalp with natural oils like coconut oil, jojoba oil, or argan oil.

These oils help nourish and hydrate the scalp, reducing itchiness and flakiness.

Avoid excessive heat styling and hot showers, as they can strip the scalp of its natural oils, leading to dryness.

Maintain good hygiene and keep your scalp clean. Wash your hair daily using a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Consider using a scalp exfoliant once a week to remove buildup and dead skin cells.

THE SKIN

Dr Laura Lenihan, clinical director and SkinCeuticals brand expert shares the three skincare issues women talk about most.

1. Rosacea

An inflammatory disease that can present in a number of different ways.

Redness, flushing to the central face or spots would be the most common presentations.

I usually take a skin barrier repair approach, alongside using anti-inflammatory ingredients especially if there are spots associated with it.

Keep the routine simple, a gentle cream cleanser in the AM and PM alongside a niacinamide-based serum (we love Metacell Renewal B3 from SkinCeuticals in clinic) and a moisturiser that really helps strengthen the barrier containing ingredients like ceramides, fatty acids, Squalane.

No one leaves the clinic without an SPF,

2. Pigmentation

The most important step in anyone's routine for this is always SPF.

Your SPF should be minimum factor 30 and be broad spectrum so cover both UVA and UVB rays.

If you have pigmentation such as Melasma, it's worthwhile considering a mineral-based SPF to offer protection against blue light also.

Some of our favourites include Advanced Brightening UV Defence from SkinCeuticals — this is our best seller in clinic as it has added Tranexamic Acid to help work on pigmentation as well.

3. How can I slow down the ageing process?

I try to trick the skin into acting like its 25-year-old self again by using a range of ingredients that allow us to protect and prevent in the AM and correct at night time.

Everyone needs four key ingredient groups in their skincare routine — SPF, a retinoid, an exfoliating acid, and an antioxidant.

These are the ingredients we have the most science and research behind.

We know how they work and what results we can expect.

In the AM we use an antioxidant and SPF to protect our skin against UV-induced damage and prevent ageing.

Our favourite antioxidant in clinic is CE Ferulic from SkinCeuticals which is one of the most potent on the market.

The PM is when we look at correcting issues.

A retinoid helps speed up our cell turnover, induces collagen and reduces pigmentation, working to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

An exfoliating acid helps shed away dead skin cells. Our favourite is Alpharet overnight cream.

Marie Reynolds, wellness expert

THE EYES

Wellness expert Marie Reynolds has over 35 years experience with a holistic approach to skincare.

1. Dark circles

These are usually the main area of concern.

It’s not a topical issue but internal — in TCM (traditional Chinese medicine) it can be linked to Kidney Yin or adrenal stress, avoid stressors to the kidneys, things that may dry them out, like spices and ensure a good sleep routine.

Black or dark green foods support the kidneys.

2. Puffy eyes

These may be linked to allergens and intolerances in foods.

Cut out wheat and gluten for eight weeks, then slowly reintroduce them.

Do a liver cleanse as the liver has so many functions this can cause it to overload. Nettle tea is great.

3. Fine lines and wrinkles

I call them ‘drinkles’, fine lines of dehydration around the eye area.

Intracellular dehydration is so common, even for those who drink lots of water.

If you do not have any magnesium to pull in water from the outside of the cell to the inside then you will be intracellularly dehydrated.

Repair and supplement with a pinch of Celtic sea salt in water.

This does wonders for this kind of dehydration and topical Eye-Drate is a winner.