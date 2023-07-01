Simone Gannon's €25 and under budget-friendly summer make-up refresh

Note Cosmetics Skin Perfecting Illuminator

Keep your complexion ever-glowing this summer with Note Cosmetics Skin Perfecting Illuminator.

Lightweight, creamy and hydrating, this primes the skin for foundation and helps to extend wear while adding a subtle pearlescent sheen to the skin.

It's also lovely as a highlight, dotted over foundation on the high points of the face.

€10.95 from Strala Beauty.

Dr. Hauschka Bronzing Tint

Dr. Hauschka Bronzing Tint

A natural alternative to sunless face tan, reach for Dr Hauschka Bronzing Tint to add dimension and glow in a matter of seconds.

Ten out of ten for ease of use alone, simply mix a pump or two with your moisturiser and get ready for a smooth, streak-free and gorgeously glowy finish.

Wear alone or under makeup (it's great as a bronzer over makeup, too).

€22.95 from McCauley.

Note Cosmetics Luminous Silk Compact Blusher

Note Cosmetics Luminous Silk Compact Blusher

Soft, buildable and a pleasure to use, Note Cosmetics Luminous Silk Compact Blusher is an excellent addition to any makeup bag.

Wonderfully pigmented, a light tap of the brush is all that's required for an intense yet soft flush of colour.

The dinky compact conveniently includes a mini brush and mirror for application on the go.

Available in four shades. €8.95 each from www.eskebeauty.com.

SOSU Cosmetics Large Blending Sponge

SOSU Cosmetics Large Blending Sponge

A blending sponge that resembles a marshmallow is always a win in my book.

Don't be fooled by its cute appearance, though.

SOSU Blending Sponge is a versatile makeup tool that works wonders when damp or dry, whether you're working with cream, liquid or powder foundation.

Soft and squeezable, it can be manipulated easily to fit all contours of the face.

Dripping Gold Endless Summer Bronzing Powder

Dripping Gold Endless Summer Bronzing Powder

Buttery and beautifully pigmented, you'd be forgiven for thinking Dripping Gold Bronzing Powder was cream instead of powder, such is its smooth texture.

Exceptionally generous in size, considering its affordable price, this warm-toned brown instantly lifts and sculpts the skin.

Buff on to the face over makeup, use alone or over tan on the body (Dripping Gold's Kabuki Brush is an excellent tool for this), or use as eyeshadow.

L'Oreal Paris True Match Tinted Skin Serum

L'Oreal Paris True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Skin Serum

Radiant, lightweight, with good-for-your-skin ingredients, L'Oreal Paris True Match Tinted Skin Serum is one to use again and again this summer.

Foundation meets skincare with this 1% Hyaluronic Acid infused formula and a dropper applicator that feels like you're using a serum.

Smooth over the skin for a comfortable, soft focus, medium coverage finish that will last all day and then some.

Available in 10 shades. €15.99 from Boots.

Sculpted by Aimee Satin Silk Concealer

Sculpted by Aimee Satin Silk Concealer

A full-coverage concealer that manages to hide everything while still looking like skin, it's time to embrace Satin Silk Concealer from Sculpted by Aimee (if you haven't already).

A beautifully creamy formula with an excellent doe-foot applicator, this palm-sized product will camouflage, brighten, smooth and stay in place all day.

No caking or creasing in sight.

Available in 16 shades. €18 each from www.sculptedbyaimee.com.

Dripping Gold Cherry Gloss Hydrating Lip Oil

Dripping Gold Cherry Gloss Hydrating Lip Oil

Lip therapy and gorgeously glossy lips rolled into one, Dripping Gold Cherry Gloss Hydrating Lip Oil needs to be in every beach and makeup bag this summer.

Deeply moisturising and plumping thanks to a blend of plant-based seed oils, this is gorgeous when worn alone, over lipstick, or before bed as a mini-lip treatment.

It smells delicious, too.

Hildun Beauty Silk to Set Kajal Eyeliners and Shimmer Silk Eyeshadow

Hildun Beauty Silk to Set Kajal Eyeliners and Shimmer Silk Eyeshadow

Two brilliant products from Irish brand Hildun Beauty; Silk to Set Kajal Eyeliners that are so intensely smooth and creamy, you'll want all three shades: Blaze, a rich, rose-gold brown. Chocolate, a delicious, warm-toned brown, and Noir, a deep, moody black.

And Shimmer Silk Eyeshadow in Gilded Gold. A rich, rusty golden bronze with an intense colour payoff thanks to its powder-cream hybrid formula.

€18 each from www.hildunbeauty.com.

Sculpted by Aimee HydraLip

Sculpted by Aimee HydraLip

Lipstick meets lip care with this lovely range of tinted lip balms from Sculpted by Aimee.

Thanks to the skincare-infused formulation of Hyaluronic Acid and Jojoba Seed Oil, HydraLip is hydrating, nourishing, and surprisingly pigmented.

Each shade delivers a complexion-lifting pop of colour that flatters all skin tones.