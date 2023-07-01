The Skin Nerd: From scars to cellulite, here are my holiday tips to help you glow

Sand between the toes and a sea breeze is what we want to feel in the summer, not insecure about our wobbly bits and patches of discoloration.

The holiday season is a time of the year when many of us will be showing off more skin, but just as many others may want to keep theirs covered because of skin concerns or self-perceived imperfections.

Whilst I am not here to tell you that you should feel one way or another about your body, I do hope that I can meet you where you are at with your body emotionally and help you to tackle any concerns you may have.

The thing about body insecurities is that most of us have them but we don’t tend to notice these in others as much as ourselves!

So, if you are struggling with any of the common obstacle areas below, know that you are not alone and there are some nifty little tricks you can try to address these.

Scars

Scarring is a natural part of the healing process after injury or trauma to the skin but whilst some wear their scars as a badge of honour, others may feel less confident or opt to soften the appearance as much as possible. Whilst you are unlikely to completely eradicate scarring, you can alleviate the appearance of scarring with topical treatments.

What you can do:

If you wish to lessen the appearance of your scars, select products containing vitamin A such as Environ A, C & E Body Oil (€55,theskinnerd.com) which contains anti-inflammatory properties to soothe and heal alongside retinyl acetate. This fatty form of vitamin A has less potential to cause irritation than retinol but still reaps the benefits – in this case by addressing discoloration by boosting cell turnover. Sun protection can help to reduce discoloration.

Cellulite

90% of women past the age of puberty have cellulite, which occurs when fatty packets protrude into the skin’s tissues, causing a dimpled, puckered effect on the skin.*

What you can do:

You cannot completely eradicate cellulite, but you can reduce its appearance with techniques such as body brushing. Body brushing is great for encouraging the dispersion of cellulite deposits and is one of the most effective ways to kick a sluggish lymphatic system into gear. It also lightly exfoliates, helps keep your skin hydrated and boosts circulation.

Stretch marks

Stretch marks are line-like scars that are formed when the skin grows and expands. As the skin expands, pressure is placed on the collagen and elastin in the skin’s dermis. Like an elastic band, when placed under strain, fissures appear, and we get the appearance of a stretch mark. Stretch marks are also super normal – studies suggest that 80% of adults have them! Whilst research has revealed that 66% of those with stretch marks have said that they would feel more confident without them, others decide to embrace their stretch marks.**

What you can do:

If you want to lessen the appearance of your stretch marks, early treatment brings the best results, so aim to catch them when they are reddish/purple. Taken as a supplement, vitamin C can contribute to the healthy functioning of skin and aid in the skin’s natural production of collagen, which plumps up and lessens the appearance of stretch marks.

Keratosis Pilaris

Keratosis pilaris (KP) is a harmless, common skin condition that presents as groups of small, ‘goosebump-like’ bumps that can be mostly found on the back of the upper arms and fronts of the thighs.

What you can do:

Topical treatments can provide temporary relief. Emollient-based moisturisers can soften the texture of the skin and creams containing urea, salicylic or lactic acid can smooth out bumps.

Body acne

Bacne, butt acne, you can even find spots cropping up on your hairline at times...

‘There are several causes of spots or pimples of the chest and back. Sometimes this can be truncal acne but more commonly it is folliculitis – inflammation of the hair follicles,’ explains Professor Caitriona Ryan, a Dermatologist at The Institute of Dermatologists, Ireland.

‘This can affect anywhere there are hairs, including the chest, back, buttocks, arms and legs and typically presents as small red bumps or white-headed pimples around hair follicles, which can be itchy, painful or asymptomatic. Folliculitis can be due to infection, particularly bacterial or yeast infections, occlusion (blockage), or irritation of the skin. Pityrosporum folliculitis is a very common yeast folliculitis which produces red, itchy pustules on the back and chest and sometimes on the neck, shoulders and upper arms. This is more common when the skin is sweaty or clammy so I often see it in gym-goers, particularly if they delay showering after a work-out.’

What can we do:

Wear loose clothing when it’s hot and humid. The friction caused by tight clothing can injure your hair follicles, causing folliculitis. Caitriona also suggests changing out of your workout clothes and shower immediately after exercise and washing your swim wear after each use, letting it dry completely before wearing it again. To help to clear up any signs of acne across the body, body masks can be a wonderful way to serve your skin a dose of active ingredients. I would advise that you combine these treatments with active body cleansers and moisturisers for a complete body care regime. Salicylic acid is a hero ingredient for combating body acne. The oil-soluble beta-hydroxy acid can penetrate deep within pores to dissolve the sebum and dead skin cells that combine to form breakouts. Once or twice a week, massage your salicylic acid cleanser into the areas you see spots or blackheads, and allow it to sit for about 60 seconds before rinsing off thoroughly.

Ingrown hairs/razor bumps

‘Pseudofolliculitis barbae, (also known as razor bumps or ingrown hairs,) is a common skin condition that occurs when hair that has been shaved or cut grows back into the skin, causing inflammation and irritation,’ explains Dr Nicola Ralph, Dermatologist at The Institute of Dermatologists. Ireland. ‘It most commonly affects men with curly hair who shave their facial hair, but it can also occur in other areas of the body that are regularly shaved or waxed, such as the legs or bikini area.’

What can we do:

‘Overall, the best way to treat and prevent this is to use gentle hair removal techniques and to keep the skin clean and exfoliated,’ advises Professor Nicola. ‘This includes avoiding close shaves, as they can increase the risk of ingrown hairs and using a single-blade razor, shaving in the direction of hair growth rather than against it. Laser hair removal can be used to permanently reduce hair growth and prevent ingrown hairs and topical creams or gels that contain salicylic acid, glycolic acid, or retinoids can help to exfoliate and reduce inflammation. Chemical depilatories dissolve the hair shaft, preventing it from growing back into the skin but can be irritating to the skin and should be used with caution as should tweezing, which can be painful and increase the risk of infection.’

Summer self-care essentials

Start with a gentle, dry body brush before you shower. Brushing towards the heart helps to boost the lymphatic system. REN AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum (€42, renskincare.ie) is a moisturising body serum with AHAs that naturally exfoliates and leaves the skin with a natural glow.

Follow with NeoStrata Lotion Plus Body Lotion (€34.95, theskinnerd.com) which is formulated to smooth dry, rough skin patches, enhance clarity and improve the appearance of fine lines associated with photodamage.

Step up your hydration routine! Urea is a great ingredient that makes up our skin’s Natural Moisturising Factor and is found in loads of body moisturisers. Ceramides are another skin-native and are a fat that helps to lock moisture in the skin.

Exfoliate your feet with acids rather than a pumice stone to remove the dead skin build-up and keep your feet super smooth. Seoulista Rosy Toes Instant Pedicure (€8.99, boots.ie) is a double layer foot treatment infused with rose oil, aloe vera and beeswax. This intensive treatment helps to revitalise neglected feet, soothing and hydrating dry cracked skin, nails, and cuticles.

Sources