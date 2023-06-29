First look: Vogue Williams launches Cork boutique's new collaboration with UK brand

Fashionistas in Cork were today treated to a sneak peek at a new collaboration between a beloved Cork boutique and popular British clothing brand.

Vogue Williams hosted an exclusive garden party at Bloom in Hayfield Manor to launch the collaboration between British brand Hope & Ivy and Love Cherish Boutique. They have created an eight-piece dress collection for summer with effortless elegance in mind.

The collection is inspired by summer warmth and romantic florals and each piece is easy to wear for day or night, perfect for summer soirees or occasions. It is described as being crafted with real women in mind, and is perfect for a busy woman who needs a versatile wardrobe, transitioning from day to night.

The collection was showcased in the five-star hotel ahead of its release on Friday, June 30 and guests mingled with the designers to learn about the inspiration and creative process behind the collection.

The Kitty, €105

"We are so excited for our Irish customers to have something special that was created with them in mind," said Beth Chilton, who created Hope & Ivy with Sarah Sleightholm Hope. The brand is known for its distinctive bohemian edge as well as pieces that feature beautiful embroidery and hand-drawn prints.

"​​We already had a wonderful working relationship and I really respect and admire how both Sarah and Beth create beautiful, feminine collections that my customers love. But to get the opportunity to work with them on this is really, really special”, said Maeve Dennehy, owner of Love Cherish, which has been part of the Irish fashion scene for over a decade.

This is Love Cherish's first international collaboration and the boutique has been stocking the Hope & Ivy label for over eight years. The brand is popular with Irish shoppers and Love Cherish is its largest Irish stockist.