Weekend Loves: Skincare masterclasses and tops with a hug for you

A masterclass in skincare and style

After sold-out events in Cork and Limerick, skincare guru Sherna Malone and personal stylist Aoife Dunican (aka The Style Bob) are in Clonakilty tomorrow with their Style and Skincare by the Sea event.

Step into summer with newfound confidence as these experts provide you with all the skincare and style advice you need.

RTÉ Today Show contributor Sherna Malone (@shernamalone.ie) will demystify the confusing skincare space with her top tips for an easy-to-follow skincare regime.

Meanwhile, personal stylist Aoife Dunican (@thestylebob) will help you express your personal style with top tips on dressing for your shape, colour, lifestyle, and how to be a savvy dresser.

Dunmore House Hotel 11am to 2pm.

Tickets €75 from eventbrite.ie.

Alan Power, lead singer with Alan Power & The Aftershocks, pictured in the Comeragh Mountains ahead of this year’s Comeraghs Wild Festival. Pic: Patrick Browne.

Go Wild in the Comeraghs

Discover the Comeragh Mountains and surrounding area with an action-packed series of events kicking off this Thursday from the Copper Coast to the Comeragh Mountains and Nire Valley.

This community festival is designed for people of all ages with activities to suit a wide variety of interests including music, theatre, outdoor activities, and arts and crafts.

Why not try a dawn hike, surfing sessions, or some forest bathing? Why not give mountain biking a go or take a stretch at a Pilates beach retreat?

Culture vultures will love the live music sessions, concerts, local choir performances, and tours of Curraghmore House & Gardens.

To find out more see comeraghswild.com.

Water kefir brand BKultured presents Waves of Sound in East Cork

Sparkling sounds of the summer with BKultured

East Cork native Niamh Hegarty studied Commerce and Chinese in UCC before working in the food sector.

Having completed a course at Ballymaloe Cookery School, Hegarty established two businesses – Niamh’s Larder and BKultured, her brand of water kefir.

Currently available in two flavours – Jasmin & Turmeric and Sassy Mixed Berry – this refreshing fermented drink tastes great while providing all the health benefits of live cultures.

Hegarty has just launched ‘BKultured Presents: Waves of Sound’– a summer music series on her family farm overlooking Ballybrannigan Beach.

Performances include those of cellist and flautist duo Yseult and Miriam Kaczor (July 22), Rúadhán Ó Deasmhúnaigh (August 12), and Attention Bebe’s 90s floor fillers (September 16).

The new Liquid Level device by Athlone company Uccello Designs

Hot water safety for those with additional needs

We previously featured the brilliant tilt-to-pour kettle by Uccello Designs which went viral on TikTok in 2021.

The Athlone-based company has just launched another product designed to make life easier for those with limited visibility, wheelchair users, or anyone who needs an extra bit of help while managing hot liquids.

Uccello Designs’ Liquid Level Indicator is designed to help users pour any liquid into a glass or cup without overfilling, spilling, or scalding.

The easy-to-clean, splash-proof device attaches to the side of your vessel and is equipped with a two-stage alarm which beeps and vibrates as it fills, warning the user when it’s nearly full and when it’s time to stop pouring.

David and Adam King wearing the Human Collective x Adam King Kids Comfy Crew in Mellow Yellow

A hug in a top: Adam King x Human Collective

We just love the photos of national sweetheart Adam King and his dad David modelling their new collaborative range of clothing with Human Collective.

The sustainable Irish urbanwear brand has teamed up with the Kings to create its first childrenswear collection with a message of equality, acceptance, and diversity at heart.

The limited edition range includes crew neck sweatshirts and hoodies from ages 0 - 8 in a range of great colours including pale yellow, peach, green and blue.

Each piece features the Human Collective ‘equals symbol’ logo along with Adam’s iconic ‘virtual hug’ heart.

Available from the Human Collective shop in Dublin’s St. Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre and online.

Nuasan in Galway make a range of sustainable, natural and effective products aimed at those with an active lifestyle.

Get fresh with sustainable body products for active lifestyles

Body care brand Nuasan Active Skincare is produced in Galway and has a brilliant range of products aimed at those with an active lifestyle.

Founded by scientist and adventurer Dara Scott, Nuasan’s range includes the Active Body Wash, Active CBD Muscle Gel and Active Foot Care inspired by Scott’s own experience of being scruffy, tired and aching after gruelling activities.

The great-smelling shower gel is very refreshing and comforting while the Active CBD Muscle Gel contains chilli for warming relief and high-strength CBD to help with pain and inflammation.

Gift sets and product bundles are available.

The brand has great sustainable credentials too and also sponsors the Bees Abroad’s Levite Women Beekeepers’ project in Ghana.