Here comes the sun: 10 fashion essentials to keep cool on your summer holiday

Summer holiday season is finally upon us and with it comes the usual conundrum of what to wear.
Holidays are all about switching off and enjoying lazy sunny days.
Get in the mood with an easy-going look. Think cute crochet shorts for days at the beach to loose-fitting maxi dresses for those post-pool drinks.
Keeping it cool has never looked so hot.
Bring Tropicana vibes to your holiday style, as seen at Boohoo.
Let’s hope it doesn’t rain on your sartorial beachwear parade, €200, Hunza G.
Take your beach-to-day-trip look to the max in a ruffled hem maxi dress, €75, Choice Boutique.
Slide into summer’s must-have sandals for after-dinner beach walks, €63, Dune at Kildare Village.
Complete the beach babe look with an obligatory beaded anklet, €6.95, Pineapple Island.
Show off your tanned pins in these pretty crochet shorts, €14.99, H&M.
Give the mini dress some style power with the must-have puff sleeve, €39.95, Zara.
Sizzle in style in this fiery red frill dress, €95, River Island.
A date at the beach is the perfect opportunity to give the playsuit it’s annual outing, €22, New Look at Very.
Stave off the sun’s glare in timeless butterfly-style sunglasses, €380, Celine at Brown Thomas.