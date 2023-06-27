The Skin Nerd: Pop quiz on pores - what you need to know about your skin's openings

You cannot permanently change your pore size, however, there are things you can try to lessen their appearance.
Once stretched, pores can’t go back to their original size — TRUE.
Large pores can continue enlarging if you allow them to stretch out and become clogged, or if the collagen in your skin becomes weak and damaged, meaning the pore doesn’t have the same bounce back, so it stays stretched.
A common misconception is that warm water can ‘open up’ your pores and specific products such as toners can close them.
As pores don’t have muscles, they cannot open and close like doors — they do, however, dilate and constrict.
Cold water can make blood vessels constrict, so pores will appear smaller for the brief time they’re cool, while hot water and steam can loosen the sebum and any debris inside your pore, meaning it can be squeezed out more easily (although I don’t advise this).
Many people think that black dots on their nose are clogged pores or blackheads but these are actually sebaceous glands.
Sebaceous glands line the inside of the pore and help sebum travel to the skin’s surface. Unlike blemishes, they are not filled with dirt and dead cell debris, and therefore shouldn’t be squeezed.
Open or enlarged pores can be caused by trauma to the skin, such as popping spots that shouldn’t have been popped in the first place.
Another cause of large, open pores is cystic acne, which presents as spots that never actually come to a head but are often swollen and sore.
Decongesting your skin will make your pores appear smaller, but don’t forget to be gentle and avoid over cleansing / exfoliating as this can lead to inflammation and redness.
Instead, cleanse your skin twice a day and exfoliate once to twice a week to remove oil, dirt, sebum and debris. Exfoliating acids, Alpha Hydroxyl Acids (AHAs), and Beta Hydroxyl Acids (BHAs) are great for gentle exfoliation.
Salicylic acid is one such BHA and works to slough away debris in the pores.
Try Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser (€32.83, theskinnerd.com) which contains a blend of salicylic acid, lactic acid, and glycolic acid and jojoba to polish away impurities.
If the pore is large due to the skin becoming less elasticated, look for ingredients that help to stimulate collagen and elastin production in our skin. These include vitamin A, vitamin C, and peptides, which work to help our skin to look plumper, and can help to repair any damage that underlies the elastic degradation. Topical vitamin A, such as that within Skingredients’ Skin Protein Anti-Ageing Retinoid Serum (€55, skingredients.com) is a powerful ingredient praised for its anti-aging properties and helps to stimulate collagen production, which then strengthens the walls of the pores and makes them appear smaller.
UV exposure can break down elastin in the skin, including that which surrounds the walls of pores, making them appear enlarged. This gives you another reason why the use of a broad-spectrum SPF should be a non-negotiable step in your skincare routine every single day.
Some people find that they break out post workout and this is often caused by a mix of sweat and excess heat. This is especially common in the hot summer months, so avoid wearing makeup when working out to minimise any congestion.
Specialist cosmetic products such as primers can help to smooth and fill the surface of the skin, reducing the appearance of large pores. Benefit The POREfessional Face Primer (€36, boots.ie) is loved for its pore blurring properties. Simply pat on top of moisturised skin with fingertips. Wait a few seconds, then apply makeup as usual for a silky-smooth finish.
Regular facials that work to clean out your pores can be a really effective form of eliminating congestion and reducing the appearance of pores. More advanced treatments, such as microneedling can stimulate collagen and elastin production in the skin and help pores appear smaller.
- *Maia Campos PMBG, Melo MO and Mercurio DG (2019) Use of Advanced Imaging Techniques for the Characterization of Oily Skin. Front. Physiol. 10:254.
Products labelled as “non-comedogenic” have been tested to prove that they don’t clog pores.
If you are prone to breakouts, it is worthwhile avoiding anything considered highly-comedogenic, such as cocoa butter and coconut oil.
If you don’t have oily skin, it is not something to worry about unless you are suddenly getting a lot of blemishes.