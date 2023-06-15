11 ways to update the retro-chic kaftan - and beat the heat

As fashion moments go, the 1960s had its fair share.

Mary Quant’s mini-skirt and the ‘itsy bitsy’ bikini caused some pearl-clutching, but the impact was, ironically, made by the modest kaftan.

Although we can trace its first modern iteration to the ‘50s, thanks to Dior and Yves Saint Laurent; the early '60s would see the breezy garment hit star status thanks to Vogue editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland.

Combine this high-fashion hat tip with the Summer of Love, celebrity fans like Elizabeth Taylor, The Beatles and Bianca Jagger—et voila! — this is more than a trend; this is a legacy.

Feeling the carefree vibe? Check out these eleven beautiful ways to beat the heat.

GET THE LOOK

1. Printed kaftan, COS, €79

2. Ganni printed cotton-voile cover-up, The Outnet, was €171; now €89

3. Silk-blend tunic dress, H&M Premium, €149

4. Pippa Holt zigzag embroidered midi dress, Farfetch, €1,048

5. Rodbejer ‘Agave’ leaf-print silk caftan, Farfetch, €375

6. ‘Sebline’ striped cotton-poplin kaftan, Net-a-Porter, €380

7. Beaded print kaftan, Zara, €79.95

8. Emporio Sireneuse ‘Giada’ printed cotton-voile kaftan, Net-a-Porter, €380

9. Tory Burch embroidered cotton kaftan, My Theresa, was €414; now €289

10. Taller Marmo 'Mrs. Hall' open-back belted kaftan, My Theresa, €875

11. Tie-dye kaftan - limited edition, Zara, €49.95

STYLE NOTES: