11 ways to update the retro-chic kaftan - and beat the heat

As fashion moments go, the 1960s had its fair share.
Mary Quant’s mini-skirt and the ‘itsy bitsy’ bikini caused some pearl-clutching, but the impact was, ironically, made by the modest kaftan.
Although we can trace its first modern iteration to the ‘50s, thanks to Dior and Yves Saint Laurent; the early '60s would see the breezy garment hit star status thanks to Vogue editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland.
Combine this high-fashion hat tip with the Summer of Love, celebrity fans like Elizabeth Taylor, The Beatles and Bianca Jagger—et voila! — this is more than a trend; this is a legacy.
Feeling the carefree vibe? Check out these eleven beautiful ways to beat the heat.
1. Printed kaftan, COS, €79
2. Ganni printed cotton-voile cover-up, The Outnet, was €171; now €89
3. Silk-blend tunic dress, H&M Premium, €149
4. Pippa Holt zigzag embroidered midi dress, Farfetch, €1,048
5. Rodbejer ‘Agave’ leaf-print silk caftan, Farfetch, €375
6. ‘Sebline’ striped cotton-poplin kaftan, Net-a-Porter, €380
7. Beaded print kaftan, Zara, €79.95
8. Emporio Sireneuse ‘Giada’ printed cotton-voile kaftan, Net-a-Porter, €380
9. Tory Burch embroidered cotton kaftan, My Theresa, was €414; now €289
10. Taller Marmo 'Mrs. Hall' open-back belted kaftan, My Theresa, €875
11. Tie-dye kaftan - limited edition, Zara, €49.95
- Former British Vogue stylist Pippa Holt’s eponymous collection of handcrafted artisan kaftans are ethically made from naturally dyed cotton. Each one takes between three weeks and one month to weave.
- The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor: a 2011 live Christie’s auction saw the star’s Thea Porter caftan trimmed with Indian brocade patchwork squares and knotted silver cords fetch a staggering $17,500.
- H&M Premium’s silk blend tunic dress may not be beach fare, but it does segue most occasions thanks to its neutral luxe rendering. Layer over tonal plissé trousers with quiet leather slides and a statement cuff.
- Where a belt or empire line is wanting, simply turn the garment inside out; tie a knot to the side of your waistline. Reverse the garment and adjust to reveal instant DIY ruching.