1. Sculpted by Aimee HydraTint

Summer skin has officially arrived in the form of Sculpted by Aimee’s HydraTint.

A beautiful moisturising serum that feels like skincare but looks like makeup.

A dream to apply, this is a product you’ll want to use every day as the temperatures heat up.

With sheer, buildable coverage, it melts into the skin within seconds, covers blemishes, smooths and evens, and leaves behind a soft, matte, luminous finish.

A makeup bag essential this summer.

Available in 18 shades. €25 from Sculpted by Aimee.

2. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Hydrator Mist

Leave it to the queen to bring out an intensely hydrating mist for use under or over your makeup and throughout the day to refresh your skin.

Packed with heavy-hitting skincare care ingredients, including niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and Japanese kombu extract, Magic Hydrator Mist helps to calm, hydrate, and add instant radiance to the skin without leaving it feeling sticky or tacky.

Apply after cleansing and before skincare, before foundation, and whenever you need a quick skin pick-me-up.

€42 from Brown Thomas.

3. Saie Glow Sculpt Cream-Highlighting Blush

A brand that has stolen my heart over the last two years, Saie’s affordable skin-loving line of makeup products has expanded once more with the launch of Glow Sculpt Cream-Highlighting Blush.

A rather clever blush-highlight hybrid, this is deliciously smooth and imparts a soft, shimmery glow on the skin.

Sweep over cheeks and eyes for a seamless flush of colour that will lift, brighten and illuminate. Divine.

Available in five shades. €30 from cultbeauty.com.

4. Estee Lauder Limited Edition Bronze Goddess Self-Tan Gelée

Nothing says summer like Estee Lauder’s Bronze Goddess, a launch I look forward to every year.

This time around, it’s all about dreamy summer days and radiant sun-kissed skin with Bronze Goddess Lumiére, a seven-piece glossy capsule collection.

Although all the products are beautiful, the Limited-Edition Bronze Goddess Self-Tan Gelée stands out.

An exceptionally smooth, transfer-resistant tanning gel, this adds a natural (and buildable) bronzed hue to the skin.

Wash off for a subtle glow after one hour or three hours for a deeper, richer tan.

€34 from Brown Thomas.

5. Luna by Lisa Sun Tint

A rather excellent new product launch from Lisa Jordan, say hello to Luna by Lisa Sun Tint.

An instant wash-off face bronzer, use under or over makeup or mixed with foundation for a natural-looking glow.

A pleasure to use, the light liquid-gel texture buffs smoothly into the skin with no streaks in sight, and the skincare-infused formula helps deliver an understated sun-kissed look that feels comfortable and hydrating.

Great for use on the neck and shoulders and at a give-it-a-go price of €20, what’s not to love?

6. Gucci Bloom Intense

If you love Gucci Bloom as much as I do, you’ll love Gucci Bloom Intense, created by legendary Spanish perfumer Alberto Morillas.

With unique top notes of ginger, pear and mandarin orange and base notes of moss and coconut, this is fruity, floral, sweet and slightly spicy and housed in the most beautiful bottle.

A magnetic, sensual scent for summer and beyond. Ten out of ten.

€160 for 100ml. Available from select pharmacies nationwide.

7. Elizabeth Arden Advanced Light Ceramide Capsules

A longtime fan of Elizabeth Arden’s Ceramide Capsules, the brand has recently launched Advanced Light Ceramide Capsules, an ultra-lightweight version of the original.

An excellent option for summer or for those with oily or combination skin, this delivers a host of skin-barrier-boosting benefits to the skin, refining pores, boosting glow, and delivering an intense dose of hydration (and all in a perfect travel-sized capsule. Win).

€93 from Brown Thomas.

8. Nars Laguna Sunset Eyeshadow Quad

Nars Laguna Sunset Eyeshadow quad is the summery eyeshadow palette we’ve been waiting for.

Containing four sizzling and beautifully pigmented shades, including a mixture of light and chocolate-toned shimmering browns and a stunning deep, gold-flecked pink, this will create a multitude of looks to take you from summer days to summer nights and back again, one sultry glance at a time.

€49 from Brown Thomas.

